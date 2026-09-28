Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four Members Assemble in a New Silence Your Phones PSA Promo for "Avengers: Doomsday"

If you're tempted to take out your phone during the movie, listen to Yelena in your head yelling "No, no, no!"

Avenging is hard work, so who can blame Earth's Mightiest Heroes -- and members of some other notable Marvel superhero teams -- from taking a break and going to the movies together? That's just what happens in a new "Silence Your Phones" PSA released in conjunction with Avengers: Endgame - Encore and the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

What's Happening:

Now officially released online by Marvel Studios, the PSA debuted in movie theaters last week playing Avengers: Endgame - Encore.

Opening with footage of the Thor vs. Doctor Doom fight glimpsed in the Doomsday trailers, the scene is interrupted by the loud ringing of a cell phone - as we cut to a movie theater packed with Avengers: Doomsday characters who yell in frustration at the phone.

Seen in the footage are Avengers, New Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four team members, including Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Florence Pugh as Black Widow, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Channing Tatum as Gambit, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, James Marsden as Cyclops, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, and Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor.

Assemble respectfully.



Silence your phones when you see Avengers: Doomsday, in theaters December 18. Get tickets now: https://t.co/HReh5UfF1M pic.twitter.com/550mzSqS5w — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 28, 2026

Plenty of people saw this PSA already in theaters, with Avengers: Endgame - Encore bringing in $86 million worldwide over the weekend.

$26 million of that came from the United States and Canada, making Endgame - Encore the third best domestic opening for a re-release ever, only behind the openings of 1997's Star Wars Special Edition and 2011's The Lion King 3D.