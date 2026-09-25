"Avengers: Endgame Encore" is Already Off to a Solid Box Office Start

Avengers: Endgame is back in theaters, and while the Encore performance of the massive film isn't going to set box office records on its re-release alone, it's already off to a solid start at the domestic box office that will likely make it the top movie of the weekend.

What's Happening:

According to THR, Avengers: Endgame Encore scored $3.8 million in Thursday night preview box office. This puts it in position to be the number one film at the domestic box office this weekend.

The movie is currently tracking to do about $25 million at the domestic box office for its opening weekend, on top of another $25 to $30 million overseas.

For comparison, the Robert Pattinson-led Primetime brought in about $3 million in Thursday's box office. The Brad Pitt movie Heart of the Beast scored $2 million, and the final new release of the weekend, Universal & DreamWorks Animation's Forgotten Island, did $1.48 million.

It's somewhat unusual for a re-release to rule the box office, but in this case we're talking about the re-release of the #2 movie on the all-time box office chart.

In addition, the Encore version of Endgame will contain some additional footage that is set to lead into Avengers: Doomsday hitting theaters later this year. As a result, diehard MCU fans are likely going to check it out if only for that.

It will be interesting to see how much ground the movie can make on Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The Spidey film knocked Endgame down to the number three all-time film at the domestic box office, and while it's unlikely the re-release will overtake Spidey, it might be enough to reclaim the number two spot by finally outgrossing Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

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