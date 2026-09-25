"Avengers: Endgame Encore" is Already Off to a Solid Box Office Start
"Avengers: Endgame" is getting ready to conquer the box office (again).
Avengers: Endgame is back in theaters, and while the Encore performance of the massive film isn't going to set box office records on its re-release alone, it's already off to a solid start at the domestic box office that will likely make it the top movie of the weekend.
What's Happening:
- According to THR, Avengers: Endgame Encore scored $3.8 million in Thursday night preview box office. This puts it in position to be the number one film at the domestic box office this weekend.
- The movie is currently tracking to do about $25 million at the domestic box office for its opening weekend, on top of another $25 to $30 million overseas.
- For comparison, the Robert Pattinson-led Primetime brought in about $3 million in Thursday's box office. The Brad Pitt movie Heart of the Beast scored $2 million, and the final new release of the weekend, Universal & DreamWorks Animation's Forgotten Island, did $1.48 million.
- It's somewhat unusual for a re-release to rule the box office, but in this case we're talking about the re-release of the #2 movie on the all-time box office chart.
- In addition, the Encore version of Endgame will contain some additional footage that is set to lead into Avengers: Doomsday hitting theaters later this year. As a result, diehard MCU fans are likely going to check it out if only for that.
- It will be interesting to see how much ground the movie can make on Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The Spidey film knocked Endgame down to the number three all-time film at the domestic box office, and while it's unlikely the re-release will overtake Spidey, it might be enough to reclaim the number two spot by finally outgrossing Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
More Marvel News:
- Check out our pictures from last night's Avengers: Endgame Encore premiere at Disney's El Capitan Theater.
- Catch up on the Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday podcast ahead of the film's release in December.
- Enter to win some great prizes in the Ultimate Doom Sweepstakes.