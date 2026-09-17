Kabam's Ultimate Doom Sweepstakes Offers "Marvel Contest of Champions" Players a Chance to Win "Avengers: Doomsday" Prizes
You could be headed to the film's World Premiere in Los Angeles!
Superhero fans who play the popular video game Marvel Contest of Champions and are also looking forward to this winter's sure-to-be-blockbuster movie Avengers: Doomsday from Marvel Studios are going to want to enter Kabam's new Ultimate Doom Sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to the movie's World Premiere, among many other prizes. See below for details.
What's happening:
- Yesterday evening, Kabam officially launched the 2026 Ultimate Doom Sweepstakes for its superhero fighting game Marvel Contest of Champions.
- The sweepstakes includes a grand total of nearly 4,000 prizes, including a trip for two to the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday in Los Angeles, four tickets to the Avengers: Doomsday Fan Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Apple and Google Play gift cards, and mobile devices. Digital prizes include in-game units, Champions, and much more.
- To enter, eligible participants must log into Marvel Contest of Champions with their Kabam ID and redeem “Ultimate Doom Raffle Tickets” for a chance to win in-game prizes. To qualify for physical prizes, participants must also complete the Online Entry Form.
Watch The Ultimate Doom Sweepstakes Explainer | Marvel Contest of Champions:
- Players can log in daily to multiply their odds of winning:
- Sept 16 @ 5:00 PM Pacific - Oct 7 @ 5:00 PM Pacific 1x tickets per day
- Oct 7 @ 5:00 PM Pacific - Nov 4 @ 5:00 PM Pacific 2x tickets per day
- Nov 4 @ 5:00 PM Pacific - Dec 9 @ 5:00 PM Pacific 3x tickets per day
- The winner drawing dates are as follows:
- Draw Round 1: October 8, 2026
- Draw Round 2: November 2, 2026
- The Grand Prize: One Summoner will win two tickets to the World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday (includes flights and hotel)
- Four Summoners will win two tickets to the Avengers: Doomsday Fan Event screenings at the famous El Capitan Theater (includes flights and hotels)
- Draw Round 3: November 5, 2026
- Draw Round 4: December 10, 2026
More Avengers: Doomsday News:
- Count down to the release of Avengers: Doomsday with an official podcast about Avengers: Age of Ultron.
- Actor Noah Jupe has joined the cast of the Doomsday follow-up Avengers: Secret Wars.
- A new trailer has been released for Avengers: Endgame - Encore, which is apparently required viewing before you seen Doomsday.