Kabam's Ultimate Doom Sweepstakes Offers "Marvel Contest of Champions" Players a Chance to Win "Avengers: Doomsday" Prizes

Superhero fans who play the popular video game Marvel Contest of Champions and are also looking forward to this winter's sure-to-be-blockbuster movie Avengers: Doomsday from Marvel Studios are going to want to enter Kabam's new Ultimate Doom Sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to the movie's World Premiere, among many other prizes. See below for details.

What's happening:

Yesterday evening, Kabam officially launched the 2026 Ultimate Doom Sweepstakes for its superhero fighting game Marvel Contest of Champions.

The sweepstakes includes a grand total of nearly 4,000 prizes, including a trip for two to the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday in Los Angeles, four tickets to the Avengers: Doomsday Fan Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Apple and Google Play gift cards, and mobile devices. Digital prizes include in-game units, Champions, and much more.

To enter, eligible participants must log into Marvel Contest of Champions with their Kabam ID and redeem “Ultimate Doom Raffle Tickets” for a chance to win in-game prizes. To qualify for physical prizes, participants must also complete the Online Entry Form.

Watch The Ultimate Doom Sweepstakes Explainer | Marvel Contest of Champions:

Players can log in daily to multiply their odds of winning: Sept 16 @ 5:00 PM Pacific - Oct 7 @ 5:00 PM Pacific 1x tickets per day Oct 7 @ 5:00 PM Pacific - Nov 4 @ 5:00 PM Pacific 2x tickets per day Nov 4 @ 5:00 PM Pacific - Dec 9 @ 5:00 PM Pacific 3x tickets per day

The winner drawing dates are as follows: Draw Round 1: October 8, 2026 Draw Round 2: November 2, 2026 The Grand Prize: One Summoner will win two tickets to the World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday (includes flights and hotel) Four Summoners will win two tickets to the Avengers: Doomsday Fan Event screenings at the famous El Capitan Theater (includes flights and hotels) Draw Round 3: November 5, 2026 Draw Round 4: December 10, 2026



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