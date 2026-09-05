Marvel Contest of Champions Unveils ‘Ultimate Doom’ Sweepstakes, Gwenom, Spider-Man Noir and More for Fall Update

Find out how you can attend the Los Angeles World Premiere of "Avengers: Doomsday."

Marvel Contest of Champions has announced a new sweepstakes alongside several new in-game additions, including new Champions, quests and giveaways coming to the Battlerealm this fall.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Contest of Champions has announced several new additions to the Battlerealm this fall, including the 2026 Ultimate Doom Sweepstakes, the debuts of Gwenom and Spider-Man Noir, a new Event Quest, and an Avengers Assemble giveaway for new players.

2026 Ultimate Doom Sweepstakes (September 16 to December 9): Marvel Contest of Champions is celebrating Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday with Kabam’s biggest sweepstakes yet, featuring 3,991 prizes worth more than $23,000 total. Players can enter by logging in with a Kabam ID and redeeming Ultimate Doom Raffle Tickets, with an additional Online Entry Form required to qualify for physical prizes. The sweepstakes’ biggest prize includes two tickets to the Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday World Premiere in Los Angeles, with entries for the Grand Prize and First Prizes closing November 1.

New Champions: Gwenom joins the Battlerealm on September 17, followed by Spider-Man Noir on October 1. Gwenom is the Earth-65 version of Gwen Stacy, who gives herself over to the Venom Symbiote after learning that Rhino left her father in a coma.



Spider-Man Noir is Peter B. Parker of Earth-90214, a 1930s New York private investigator who secretly fights crime as the hardboiled Spider-Man Noir.

Other available Marvel Champions include Tombstone, Sandman, Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Spider-Slayer (J. Jonah Jameson) and more, with more than 350 Champions now featured in Marvel Contest of Champions.

Event Quest: Shadow of a Doubt (September 9 to October 6): Spider-Man Noir investigates a mysterious case of corruption and challenging Champions, with Gwenom adding another dangerous wrinkle to the mystery.

Avengers Assemble New Player Bundle Giveaway: New players can receive 10 Champions inspired by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes by creating an account between August 31 at 5 PM PT and September 30 at 5 PM PT.



The bundle includes Black Widow, Hulk, Thor (Ragnarok), Captain America (Infinity War), Iron Man (Infinity War), Ant-Man, Black Panther (Civil War), Hawkeye, Winter Soldier and Doctor Strange.

Epilogue Part 3: Vicious Variances (September 16): Players continue the quest to reconstruct a 7-Star Carina Tivan and banish the remaining shadows of the Chronoserpent, facing a lethal Laura and a menacing Mjolnir to collect the next pieces.

For those looking to dive into Marvel Contest of Champions, Laughing Place had the chance to chat with the game’s community manager Michael Recchia at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Recchia shared tons of information about the game, the fans, and more, so make sure you check out Benji’s interview!

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