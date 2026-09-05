Marvel Contest of Champions Unveils ‘Ultimate Doom’ Sweepstakes, Gwenom, Spider-Man Noir and More for Fall Update
Find out how you can attend the Los Angeles World Premiere of "Avengers: Doomsday."
Marvel Contest of Champions has announced a new sweepstakes alongside several new in-game additions, including new Champions, quests and giveaways coming to the Battlerealm this fall.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Contest of Champions has announced several new additions to the Battlerealm this fall, including the 2026 Ultimate Doom Sweepstakes, the debuts of Gwenom and Spider-Man Noir, a new Event Quest, and an Avengers Assemble giveaway for new players.
- 2026 Ultimate Doom Sweepstakes (September 16 to December 9):
- Marvel Contest of Champions is celebrating Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday with Kabam’s biggest sweepstakes yet, featuring 3,991 prizes worth more than $23,000 total.
- Players can enter by logging in with a Kabam ID and redeeming Ultimate Doom Raffle Tickets, with an additional Online Entry Form required to qualify for physical prizes.
- The sweepstakes’ biggest prize includes two tickets to the Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday World Premiere in Los Angeles, with entries for the Grand Prize and First Prizes closing November 1.
- New Champions:
- Gwenom joins the Battlerealm on September 17, followed by Spider-Man Noir on October 1.
- Gwenom is the Earth-65 version of Gwen Stacy, who gives herself over to the Venom Symbiote after learning that Rhino left her father in a coma.
- Spider-Man Noir is Peter B. Parker of Earth-90214, a 1930s New York private investigator who secretly fights crime as the hardboiled Spider-Man Noir.
- Other available Marvel Champions include Tombstone, Sandman, Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Spider-Slayer (J. Jonah Jameson) and more, with more than 350 Champions now featured in Marvel Contest of Champions.
- Event Quest:
- Shadow of a Doubt (September 9 to October 6): Spider-Man Noir investigates a mysterious case of corruption and challenging Champions, with Gwenom adding another dangerous wrinkle to the mystery.
- Avengers Assemble New Player Bundle Giveaway:
- New players can receive 10 Champions inspired by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes by creating an account between August 31 at 5 PM PT and September 30 at 5 PM PT.
- The bundle includes Black Widow, Hulk, Thor (Ragnarok), Captain America (Infinity War), Iron Man (Infinity War), Ant-Man, Black Panther (Civil War), Hawkeye, Winter Soldier and Doctor Strange.
- Epilogue Part 3:
- Vicious Variances (September 16): Players continue the quest to reconstruct a 7-Star Carina Tivan and banish the remaining shadows of the Chronoserpent, facing a lethal Laura and a menacing Mjolnir to collect the next pieces.
- For those looking to dive into Marvel Contest of Champions, Laughing Place had the chance to chat with the game’s community manager Michael Recchia at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.
- Recchia shared tons of information about the game, the fans, and more, so make sure you check out Benji’s interview!
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