Spider-Noir Cancelled By Prime Video After Only One Season
The Nicolas Cage-led noir series won't be back for Season 2.
If you look at the reviews by both critics and fans, it seemed most everybody really liked Spider-Noir, the alternative universe version of Spider-Man that ran earlier this year on MGM+ and Prime Video. The alternative universe of the Spider-Man story told with a heaping dose of film noir was certainly unlike anything Spidey fans had seen before. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear we'll be seeing it again.
What's Happening:
- Variety reports that Spider-Noir has been canceled by Prime Video, and thus the series won't be moving forward on a Season 2.
- The decision to end the show is more than a little surprising, considering the show was quite successful by most metrics. It has a 90% positive rating among fans on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 92% positive score from critics.
- Spider-Noir also received 11 Emmy nominations, the most of any Prime Video series.
- The series starred Nicholas Cage as Ben Reilly, a noir version of Spider-Man based on the Spider-Man Noir comic book, as well as inspired by Cage's version of the character in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
- The series was unique in its presentation as well as its premise. Each episode was available to be viewed on Prime Video in either black & white or full color, allowing viewers to experience the noir setting in different ways.
- Spider-Noir was part of a deal between Prime Video and Sony, which holds the film and television rights to Spider-Man.
- The reason behind the cancellation isn't clear. It's possible that, despite the positive buzz, simply not enough people watched Spider-Noir. It's also possible that, despite strong viewership, the show was simply deemed too expensive.
More Spider-Man News:
- While Spider-Noir got bad news about its future, Disney Jr. series Spidey and his Amazing Friends was recently renewed.
- On the big screen, Spider-Man is doing incredibly well as Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to set box office records.
- Spider-Man and Mary Jane are set to become part of a new YA romance novel next year.