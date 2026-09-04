Spider-Noir Cancelled By Prime Video After Only One Season

The Nicolas Cage-led noir series won't be back for Season 2.
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If you look at the reviews by both critics and fans, it seemed most everybody really liked Spider-Noir, the alternative universe version of Spider-Man that ran earlier this year on MGM+ and Prime Video. The alternative universe of the Spider-Man story told with a heaping dose of film noir was certainly unlike anything Spidey fans had seen before. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear we'll be seeing it again.

What's Happening:

  • Variety reports that Spider-Noir has been canceled by Prime Video, and thus the series won't be moving forward on a Season 2.
  • The decision to end the show is more than a little surprising, considering the show was quite successful by most metrics. It has a 90% positive rating among fans on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 92% positive score from critics.
  • Spider-Noir also received 11 Emmy nominations, the most of any Prime Video series.
  • The series starred Nicholas Cage as Ben Reilly, a noir version of Spider-Man based on the Spider-Man Noir comic book, as well as inspired by Cage's version of the character in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
  • The series was unique in its presentation as well as its premise. Each episode was available to be viewed on Prime Video in either black & white or full color, allowing viewers to experience the noir setting in different ways.
  • Spider-Noir was part of a deal between Prime Video and Sony, which holds the film and television rights to Spider-Man.
  • The reason behind the cancellation isn't clear. It's possible that, despite the positive buzz, simply not enough people watched Spider-Noir. It's also possible that, despite strong viewership, the show was simply deemed too expensive.

More Spider-Man News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey