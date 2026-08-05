A New Spider-Man YA Romance Novel Will Give Fans A Fresh Take On The Peter & MJ Relationship

Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson have been through it all in comics, cartoons, video games, and on the big screen, but next year the pair will get the YA Romance treatment, and it all sounds adorable.

What's Happening:

Disney Books revealed on Instagram that a new new novel is in the works from YA author Emma Lord.

MJ Loves Spider-Man will see Mary Jane come to the rescue when her longtime crush, Peter Parker forgets that he's Spider-Man.

Lord is well known for her YA romance novels, including Tweet Cute, a YA take on the Tom Hanks/Meg Ryan rom-com You've Got Mail.

The book won't be available until June of next year, but it is available for pre-order now.

The romance novel also has an excellent cover, inverting the traditional image of Spidey and MJ kissing while one of them is upside down.

While there are plenty of YA Disney books out there, an unapologetic YA romance is a more unusual choice, but that likely means there's an underserved audience out there. And few couples fit the genre better than Spidey and MJ.

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