Legendary Director Ron Clements' Long-Awaited Memoir Set for Release in October

Originally set to be released last year, the "Moana" and "Aladdin" co-director's memoir will be released in just a few months.

Back in 2024, legendary Disney animator and director, Ron Clements announced his memoir, titled Making Disney Magic … from a Mermaid to Moana: Tales of a Disney Animation Director. Originally set to be released in 2025, the book was delayed and will now finally be released this fall.

What's Happening:

  • At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in 2024, Ron Clements announced the writing of his memoir, Making Disney Magic … from a Mermaid to Moana: Tales of a Disney Animation Director.
  • It was originally announced to be released in July 2025, but the date came and went without the memoir's release.
  • Now, we finally have a new release date for the book, which is will be released on October 13, 2026.
  • This robust and illustrated memoir by a 45-year iconic filmmaker reveals his journey to discover his own voice, to hone his strengths, and to become a key storyteller and a pivotal leader at Walt Disney Animation Studios for more than four decades. 
  • An engaging story of 40 magical years of Disney animation, featuring nearly 500 museum-quality, full-color pages and 1,000+ pieces of archival artwork and photos.
  • The corners of this smaller-than-typical coffee table book also serve as an animation flip-book celebrating Disney characters from the 1970s–2010s.
  • As a key filmmaker of some of the most beloved Disney movies of all time, Ron Clements shares his 40-year history at Walt Disney Animation Studios. His armchair-worthy memoir meets coffee table art book is an honest, fun, and eye-opening ride sure to delight every Disney fan!
  • The book will include a foreword from Clements’ long-time collaborator, John Musker.
  • Pre-order Making Disney Magic … from a Mermaid to Moana: Tales of a Disney Animation Director now from Amazon and other fine retailers.
  • We learned more about Clement's memoir during a special appearance aboard last year's Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise.

Movies that Ron features in his book include:

  • Moana
  • The Princess and the Frog
  • Treasure Planet
  • Hercules
  • Aladdin
  • The Little Mermaid
  • The Great Mouse Detective
  • The Fox and the Hound
  • Pete’s Dragon
  • The Rescuers 
  • Pinocchio

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