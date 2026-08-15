Marvel’s "Spidey and His Amazing Friends" Renewed for a Historic Seventh Season, Halloween Special Announced

Plus, a Halloween special featuring new voices from Patrick Stump and Este Haim arrives in September.

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends has been renewed for a historic seventh season on Disney Jr. and Disney+.

What's Happening:

The announcement of a milestone seventh season for Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends was made by Disney Jr. head Alyssa Sapire during the “Celebrate 65 Years of Marvel’s Spider-Man!” panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

The preschool series has been streamed for nearly 1.3 billion hours globally on Disney+, making it Marvel’s most-watched TV series on the platform and the longest-running Spider-Man series overall.

The series follows Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy, who team up as Team Spidey to protect their community and take on adventures together.

In addition to the renewal news, the panel also gave us our first look at the upcoming Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up! special.

GRAMMY Award-nominated musicians Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy and Este Haim of HAIM will voice the villains Jack O’Lantern and Hallows Eve, respectively, in the special.

Stump, who also serves as the series’ composer and songwriter, wrote two new songs for the special, including “Hallows’ Eve Theme.”

Both new songs will be released by Walt Disney Records on Sunday, August 16, across digital platforms.

Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up! premieres Thursday, September 24, at 7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Jr. and Disney Jr. on Demand, followed by streaming on Disney+ the next day.

Seasons 1–4 are currently available to stream on Disney+, while Season 5 debuted in the U.S. and select international markets last month.

Season 6 is scheduled to debut in 2027, followed by Season 7 in 2028.

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