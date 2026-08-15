Marvel’s "Spidey and His Amazing Friends" Renewed for a Historic Seventh Season, Halloween Special Announced
Plus, a Halloween special featuring new voices from Patrick Stump and Este Haim arrives in September.
Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends has been renewed for a historic seventh season on Disney Jr. and Disney+.
What's Happening:
- The announcement of a milestone seventh season for Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends was made by Disney Jr. head Alyssa Sapire during the “Celebrate 65 Years of Marvel’s Spider-Man!” panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- The preschool series has been streamed for nearly 1.3 billion hours globally on Disney+, making it Marvel’s most-watched TV series on the platform and the longest-running Spider-Man series overall.
- The series follows Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy, who team up as Team Spidey to protect their community and take on adventures together.
- In addition to the renewal news, the panel also gave us our first look at the upcoming Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up! special.
- GRAMMY Award-nominated musicians Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy and Este Haim of HAIM will voice the villains Jack O’Lantern and Hallows Eve, respectively, in the special.
- Stump, who also serves as the series’ composer and songwriter, wrote two new songs for the special, including “Hallows’ Eve Theme.”
- Both new songs will be released by Walt Disney Records on Sunday, August 16, across digital platforms.
- Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up! premieres Thursday, September 24, at 7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Jr. and Disney Jr. on Demand, followed by streaming on Disney+ the next day.
- Seasons 1–4 are currently available to stream on Disney+, while Season 5 debuted in the U.S. and select international markets last month.
- Season 6 is scheduled to debut in 2027, followed by Season 7 in 2028.
More Disney Entertainment News from D23:
- Pixar debuted new concept art for both Coco 2 and Incredibles 3.
- They also announced a new original film, Ghost Market and shared new art from Gatto.
- A new Kingdom Hearts series is headed to Disney+!
- Plus. Coco will be part of Kingdom Hearts IV.
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 dropped a new trailer.
- For real life, the first The Bluey Movie teaser arrived.
- Marvel brought a teaser for VisionQuest, announced the cast of X-Men, and gave us a special look at Avengers: Doomsday.
- Outside of movies, a new look at Marvel Wolverine also debuted.
- We now know when Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 will debut.
- And we have tidbits from Star Wars: Starfighter.
- Zootopia 3 is officially in the works and we have new concept art for Frozen III.
- Walt Disney Animation also revealed some Hexed characters.
- An original WDAS movie called Clay was revealed.
- We got a release date for the live-action Tangled.
- Lastly, Jon Favreau shared more about Oswald.
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