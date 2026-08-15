Marvel’s "Spidey and His Amazing Friends" Renewed for a Historic Seventh Season, Halloween Special Announced

Plus, a Halloween special featuring new voices from Patrick Stump and Este Haim arrives in September.

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends has been renewed for a historic seventh season on Disney Jr. and Disney+.

What's Happening:

  • The announcement of a milestone seventh season for Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends was made by Disney Jr. head Alyssa Sapire during the “Celebrate 65 Years of Marvel’s Spider-Man!” panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
  • The preschool series has been streamed for nearly 1.3 billion hours globally on Disney+, making it Marvel’s most-watched TV series on the platform and the longest-running Spider-Man series overall.
  • The series follows Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy, who team up as Team Spidey to protect their community and take on adventures together.
  • In addition to the renewal news, the panel also gave us our first look at the upcoming Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up! special.
  • GRAMMY Award-nominated musicians Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy and Este Haim of HAIM will voice the villains Jack O’Lantern and Hallows Eve, respectively, in the special.
  • Stump, who also serves as the series’ composer and songwriter, wrote two new songs for the special, including “Hallows’ Eve Theme.”
  • Both new songs will be released by Walt Disney Records on Sunday, August 16, across digital platforms.

  • Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up! premieres Thursday, September 24, at 7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Jr. and Disney Jr. on Demand, followed by streaming on Disney+ the next day.
  • Seasons 1–4 are currently available to stream on Disney+, while Season 5 debuted in the U.S. and select international markets last month.
  • Season 6 is scheduled to debut in 2027, followed by Season 7 in 2028.

More Disney Entertainment News from D23:

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