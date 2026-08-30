"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Set to Become Third Highest Grossing Film

It's less than $2 million away from overtaking "Avatar: The Way of Water."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to enter the top three highest grossing films of all time, ending its 5th weekend with over $2.33 billion.

What’s Happening:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is swinging through records at the box office, and The Wrap is reporting that the 4th entry into the MCU Spider-Man series is extremely close to crossing several more.

After its 5th weekend at the box office, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has officially crossed $2.33 billion worldwide, sitting less than $2 million behind Avatar: The Way of Water.

The film is sure to cross that threshold within the day, pushing it to the number 3 highest grossing film of all time.

Domestically, Spider-Man is close to reaching the record for highest grossing movie domestically, sitting at $891 million.

That is only $45 million behind the current record of $936 million, which is held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day also held the number 1 spot at the US box office every single day of August, minus the 21st which was overtaken by Insidious: Out of the Further.

This is an incredible box office feat, but especially in the current age of superhero fatigue, Spider-Man continues to prove its staying power with fans and casual audiences.

It will be interesting to see how much closer Spider-Man gets to Avengers: Endgame, which is currently at the number 2 spot at $2.79 billion.

As Endgame is set for re-release this fall and Avengers: Doomsday debuting this December, it’ll be fun to watch whether this box office smash was a renaissance of the MCU or just an outlier.

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