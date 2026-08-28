New Trailer For "Marvel's Wolverine" Highlights Gameplay

The upcoming Wolverine game from Marvel and Insomniac Games is one of the most anticipated titles of the year. Previous trailers have told us more about the story, but the newest one dives into more of the details of how the game actually plays.

What's Happening:

Marvel Entertainment has released a new Game Features Trailer for Marvel's Wolverine

Liam McIntyre, the voice of Logan in the games walks through the various elements of the game play.

Logan will have the ability to sense enemies from a distance, and take them down using stealth attack from above as well as behind cover.

The game will contain two different upgrade skill trees, Techniques and Adaptations, each with their own upgradable abilities.

Logan will build Rage by doing damage, and avoiding taking it. rage can be used to increase damage against opponents.

The game will include collectible whiskey bottles and materials caches.

There will also be Nightmare Doors, which appear to be side missions unconnected to the main story found throughout the game.

Completing these will give Logan points toward new abilities, unlock additional side content, and unlock alternative costumes and claw designs.

Different suits and claws come with new abilities, but once unlocked, the abilities can be attached to any look, similar to how Insomniac's Spider-Man games have done the same thing.

Also, every costume can be worn either with or without the cowl, a decision that will make everybody happy as much as been made of Wolverine's facial animation.

The trailer plugs that the Wolverine digital deluxe edition will come with five suits and claws that are exclusive to that version.

Check out the full trailer here:

More Video Game News: