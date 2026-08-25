If those Infinity Stone spaces were empty, how much popcorn would get jammed in there?

As part of the re-release of the Marvel favorite, Avengers: Endgame, in theaters ahead of Avengers: Doomsday later this year, theatres everywhere are starting to reveal their special novelties that are coming to concession stands.

As tickets to the film go on sale, we're starting to get a look at what novelties fans can find at theatrical chains everywhere, ahead of the movie's re-release into cinemas everywhere on September 25. While we have only seen a few items thus far, we anticipate that addition theaters will offer Avengers: Endgame Encore novelties.

Regal

Regal Cinemas will channel some of the iconic props from the film, with the Avengers Mark 85 Helmet Popcorn Container, which will be available available for purchase at select Regal locations starting September 24.

Also on September 24, fans can pick up the Avengers Nano Gauntlet Popcorn Container.

Marcus Theatres

Over at Marcus Theatres, fans can also find the Infinity Gauntlet popcorn bucket, allowing fans to illuminate the Infinity stones, as implied by the photo revealing the new item. While the theatre chain didn't specify a date this will be available, as of press time they did remind us that it is "coming soon."

Cinemark

Similarly, Cinemark will also feature an LED Gauntlet popcorn bucket, as well as an LED Iron Man helmet popcorn bucket. Both are also promised to be "coming soon" to Cinemark locations, perfect for Avengers: Endgame Encore later in September.

Avengers: Endgame Encore is set to arrive in theaters everywhere on September 25.

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning