A Kingdom Hearts Exhibition is Coming in 2027

It is quite difficult to understate the passionate fan base for the Kingdom Hearts video game franchise. Over the last quarter century the combination of Disney characters and Square Enix's Final Fantasy series has spawned three incredibly successful mainline titles and nearly too many spinoffs to count. Now the franchise is set to get it's own exhibition in Japan.

What's Happening:

2027 marks the 25th anniversary of the release of the first Kingdom Hearts video game.

To mark the occasion, Kingdom Hearts 25th Anniversary Exhibition has been announced by Sony Music Solutions Inc. in partnership with Walt Disney Japan Co., Ltd. and Square Enix Co., Ltd.

The event will run from February 5 - April 4, 2027 at the Mori Arts Center Gallery.

The exhibition promises to let guests relieve their experiences from all of the franchise, from the main titles through all the spinoffs.

Information on Kingdom Hearts IV, which is currently slated for a late 2027 release, is also promised.

The event promises exhibits, photo ops, an immersive theater, and exclusive merchandise.

Kingdom Hearts follows a character named Sora who teams up with Donald and Goofy to fight enemies like the Heartless. they travel to numerous Disney worlds and interact with Disney characters over the course of the games.

Tickets for the event are set to go on sale October 8.

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