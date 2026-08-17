Hayden Panettiere, Known for Her Roles in "Ice Princess" and "A Bug's Life," Passes Away at 36

Actress and singer Hayden Panettiere, who has been seen on screens both big and small over the last 3 decades, has passed away at the age of 36.

ABC News is sadly reporting that Hayden Panettiere has died at the young age of 36. At this time, no information regarding her cause of death has been shared with the public. Her father Skip Panettiere shared the news of her passing, stating “ "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her -- and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”

Hayden Panettiere was born on August 21, 1989 in Palisades, New York. At just 5 years old, Hayden was starring as Sarah Roberts in the ABC soap opera One Life to Live before working consistently through the 90s, 2000s, and 2010s.

Kids who grew up watching Disney in the 2000s definitely recognize the name Hayden Panettiere. Her first role with Disney was starring as Dot in the Pixar animated film A Bug’s Life. Just a few years later, Hayden took on another animated role with the House of Mouse as Suri in Dinosaur. In the same year, Hayden starred as Sheryl Yost in Remember the Titans. Hayden’s voice was also a staple of the Kingdom Hearts video game series, where she originated the role of Kairi, one of the game’s main characters. On Disney Channel, she played Maddie Dolan in the Disney Channel Original Movie Tiger Cruise.

By the mid 2000s, Hayden was somewhat of a Hollywood “it” girl, starring in movies like Ice Princess, Bring It On: All or Nothing, and I Love You, Beth Cooper. She also dominated the small screen as Claire Bennet on the hit show Heroes. Her talents also led her to a career in music, releasing songs on several Disney soundtracks, including Tiger Cruise’s “My Hero is You,” “I Fly” from Ice Princess, Cinderella III: A Twist in Time’s “I Still Believe,” and more. Her singing ability later landed her another prominent TV role playing Juliette Barnes in Nashville, where she earned two Golden Globe nominations.

Over the last few years, Hayden has been incredibly candid with her struggles of postpartum depression, addiction, domestic violence, and the struggles of being a child star. Back in May, she released a memoir called This Is Me: A Reckoning that candidly explored her struggles and her journey of healing. Hayden also tragically lost her brother back in 2023, who was also an actor seen in several Disney projects throughout his career.

It is tragic to see another young Disney star pass away, with Ice Princess’ Michelle Trachtenberg last year and Lilo & Stitch’s Daveigh Chase back in June. Laughing Place wishes Hayden’s loved ones healing as they navigate her passing.



