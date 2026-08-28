Jack Kirby Tribute Plaque Installed at Avengers Campus Entrance in Disney California Adventure

Also look for the "Kirby Krackle" near Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT!

Back in February of 2022, Disneyland Resort unveiled a plaque honoring Marvel Comics mastermind Stan Lee at the entrance to Avengers Campus in Anaheim's Disney California Adventure theme park. And now, about four and a half years later, a similar plaque has been installed for Lee's frequent creative partner Jack Kirby, who is considered the co-creator of many of Marvel's most famous superheroes.

What's happening:

  • As an artist working alongside writer Stan Lee at Marvel Comics (and with Joe Simon earlier at Timely Comics, its predecessor), Jack Kirby is considered the co-creator of Captain America, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, the Avengers, Black Panther, the Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, Silver Surfer, and many more famous superhero characters.
  • Already a Disney Legend (awarded posthumously at D23 Expo 2017), Kirby has now been honored with a plaque at the entrance to Disneyland Resort's Avengers Campus themed land in Disney California Adventure.
  • Today Disney Parks released a social media video celebrating the installation of the new plaque across from the similar one honoring Stan Lee from 2022.

@disneyparks

Off the page and into Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resort! Thank you Jack Kirby for the universe we know and love 💥🦸‍♂️ #disneyland #marvel

♬ original sound - Disney Parks

What they're saying:

  • Jack Kirby: "If you look at my characters, you will find me. No matter what kind of character you create or assume, a little of yourself must remain there."

Jack Kirby's self-portrait

More Avengers Campus News:

  • Earlier this week, Disneyland Resort showed off progress on the land's new expansion.
  • Read our news post from when the Jack Kirby plaque was first announced.
  • At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026, we learned which Marvel Studios actors will be reprising their roles for the upcoming Avengers: Infinity Defense attraction.
Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino