Jack Kirby Tribute Plaque Installed at Avengers Campus Entrance in Disney California Adventure

Also look for the "Kirby Krackle" near Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT!

Back in February of 2022, Disneyland Resort unveiled a plaque honoring Marvel Comics mastermind Stan Lee at the entrance to Avengers Campus in Anaheim's Disney California Adventure theme park. And now, about four and a half years later, a similar plaque has been installed for Lee's frequent creative partner Jack Kirby, who is considered the co-creator of many of Marvel's most famous superheroes.

What's happening:

As an artist working alongside writer Stan Lee at Marvel Comics (and with Joe Simon earlier at Timely Comics, its predecessor), Jack Kirby is considered the co-creator of Captain America, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, the Avengers, Black Panther, the Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, Silver Surfer, and many more famous superhero characters.

Already a Disney Legend (awarded posthumously at D23 Expo 2017), Kirby has now been honored with a plaque at the entrance to Disneyland Resort's Avengers Campus themed land in Disney California Adventure.

Today Disney Parks released a social media video celebrating the installation of the new plaque across from the similar one honoring Stan Lee from 2022.

What they're saying:

Jack Kirby: "If you look at my characters, you will find me. No matter what kind of character you create or assume, a little of yourself must remain there."

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