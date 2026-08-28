Jack Kirby Tribute Plaque Installed at Avengers Campus Entrance in Disney California Adventure
Also look for the "Kirby Krackle" near Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT!
Back in February of 2022, Disneyland Resort unveiled a plaque honoring Marvel Comics mastermind Stan Lee at the entrance to Avengers Campus in Anaheim's Disney California Adventure theme park. And now, about four and a half years later, a similar plaque has been installed for Lee's frequent creative partner Jack Kirby, who is considered the co-creator of many of Marvel's most famous superheroes.
What's happening:
- As an artist working alongside writer Stan Lee at Marvel Comics (and with Joe Simon earlier at Timely Comics, its predecessor), Jack Kirby is considered the co-creator of Captain America, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, the Avengers, Black Panther, the Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, Silver Surfer, and many more famous superhero characters.
- Already a Disney Legend (awarded posthumously at D23 Expo 2017), Kirby has now been honored with a plaque at the entrance to Disneyland Resort's Avengers Campus themed land in Disney California Adventure.
- Today Disney Parks released a social media video celebrating the installation of the new plaque across from the similar one honoring Stan Lee from 2022.
What they're saying:
- Jack Kirby: "If you look at my characters, you will find me. No matter what kind of character you create or assume, a little of yourself must remain there."
More Avengers Campus News:
- Earlier this week, Disneyland Resort showed off progress on the land's new expansion.
- Read our news post from when the Jack Kirby plaque was first announced.
- At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026, we learned which Marvel Studios actors will be reprising their roles for the upcoming Avengers: Infinity Defense attraction.