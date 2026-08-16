Plaque Dedicated to Marvel Comics Icon Jack Kirby Coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure
Kirby will join fellow Marvel legend Stan Lee in being honored at the entrance to Avengers Campus.
A Marvel Comics legend is set to be honored with a plaque in a land based upon many characters he helped create, Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure
What's Happening:
- Jack Kirby, known as the “King of Comics,” will be honored with a plaque in Avengers Campus, as revealed during a panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- Alongside Stan Lee, Kirby was a pioneering comic-book artist and writer who co-created iconic Marvel characters including Captain America, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, Thor, and the Hulk.
- We learned the news of the new dedicated plaque during a panel led by Imagineer Brent Strong and Marvel Experiences Development executive Brian Crosby at the Imagineering: Horizons pavilion.
- Towards the end of the panel, where they discussed some of the many Marvel attractions coming to Disney Parks across the globe, all of which were inspired by legends like Kirby and Lee that came before them.
- Currently there is already a plaque dedicated to Stan Lee at the entrance to Avengers Campus, and the Kirby plaque will be installed near it.
- The plaque will be dedicated "relatively soon" and will include this quote from Kirby:
- "If you look at my characters, you will find me. No matter what kind of character you create or assume, a little of yourself must remain there."
- Check out the full panel for yourself in the video below, with the Jack Kirby announcement taking place at 15:40.
More Disney Experiences News from D23:
- Some acclaimed actors will lend their talents to the updated Carousel of Progress.
- A few Disneyland favorite entertainment offerings are making a comeback.
- Leslie Iwerks revealed that another season of The Imagineering Story is on the way.
- Disneyland Paris is bringing back the classic version of its Space Mountain.
- The Yeti in Expedition Everest is getting fixed!
- Spaceship Earth will receive an update (maybe for real this time).
- New concept art for Marvel attractions coming to Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland was revealed.
- We also got updates on the Avengers Campus rides coming to Disneyland Resort.
- The name of the carousel coming to Tropical Americas was announced.
- Details on the highly-anticipated Encanto attraction were revealed.
- The real Indy is going to be in the new ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Go un poco loco for new Coco ride details.
- More details about the Lion King ride coming to Disney Adventure World have arrived.
- We learn a lot more about the Cars attractions in Piston Peak.
- Villains Land will be called… Villains Land — and we know what (or who) the attractions will be themed to.
- Monstropolis (or at least part of it) is opening earlier than we thought.
- The Disney Believe’s grand hall, stern, and bow characters have been confirmed.
- Disneyland’s Tomorrowland is finally getting an update.
- A new Journey into Imagination at EPCOT will reunite Figment with Dreamfinder.
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