Plaque Dedicated to Marvel Comics Icon Jack Kirby Coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure

Kirby will join fellow Marvel legend Stan Lee in being honored at the entrance to Avengers Campus.

A Marvel Comics legend is set to be honored with a plaque in a land based upon many characters he helped create, Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure

What's Happening:

  • Jack Kirby, known as the “King of Comics,” will be honored with a plaque in Avengers Campus, as revealed during a panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
  • Alongside Stan Lee, Kirby was a pioneering comic-book artist and writer who co-created iconic Marvel characters including Captain America, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, Thor, and the Hulk.
  • We learned the news of the new dedicated plaque during a panel led by Imagineer Brent Strong and Marvel Experiences Development executive Brian Crosby at the Imagineering: Horizons pavilion.
  • Towards the end of the panel, where they discussed some of the many Marvel attractions coming to Disney Parks across the globe, all of which were inspired by legends like Kirby and Lee that came before them.
  • Currently there is already a plaque dedicated to Stan Lee at the entrance to Avengers Campus, and the Kirby plaque will be installed near it.

  • The plaque will be dedicated "relatively soon" and will include this quote from Kirby:
    • "If you look at my characters, you will find me. No matter what kind of character you create or assume, a little of yourself must remain there."
  • Check out the full panel for yourself in the video below, with the Jack Kirby announcement taking place at 15:40.

More Disney Experiences News from D23:

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