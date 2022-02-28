Disney California Adventure Unveils Plaque Honoring Legacy of Stan Lee at Avengers Campus

Disney California Adventure has unveiled a new plaque honoring the legacy of the late great Disney Legend Stan Lee right at the entrance to Avengers Campus.

According to the Disney Parks Blog

Having had a hand in creating characters like Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four Marvel

That makes Avengers Campus the perfect place to honor the legendary storyteller.

The plaque reads:

We dedicate Avengers Campus to the incomparable Stan Lee.

“That person who helps others simply because it should or must be done, and because it is the right thing to do, is indeed without a doubt a real superhero.”

Thank you, Stan, for inspiring the hero within each of us. You have made us all True Believers.

About Stan Lee:

In 1939, Lee was hired as an office assistant at Timely Comics, which company would evolve into Marvel.

Lee made his writing debut in the May 1941 issue of Captain America Comics #3

Lee teamed up with Jack Kirby to create The Fantastic Four in 1961. He would later co-create popular characters Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow

In 1972 Lee stepped up from his role as Editor-in-Chief to become editorial director and publisher at Marvel Comics

In recent years, his popularity has only continued to climb thanks to his always-memorable cameos in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

In 2017, Lee was named a Disney Legend alongside Kirby.