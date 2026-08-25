Walt Disney Imagineering Shows Off Avengers Campus Expansion, Magic Of Disney Animation, And More In New Pardon Our Pixie Dust Video

There's a lot of work happening right now at Disney Parks, and while it will still be some time before we get a chance to see most of it, Walt Disney Imagineering is letting us peek over the construction walls in a new video.

What's Happening:

Pardon Our Pixie Dust is a regular YouTube series that shows off Walt Disney Imagineering and the various projects that are currently under construction around the world.

The newest installment, available on YouTube, spotlights three different locations.

At Walt Disney World's Lakeshore Lodge, we get a look at large otters which are set to be part of a kids' splashpad.

Also at Walt Disney World is the Magic of Disney Animation at Disney's Hollywood Studios. We get a look at the atrium courtyard ahead of the attraction's official opening next month.

Finally, on the west coast we get a look at the walkway between Avengers Campus and Cars Land. While the massive Avengers Campus construction is still ongoing, the pathway between the two lands is set to reopen soon.

The pathway includes a brand new restroom building, which has Cars elements on one side, while looking like an old Howard Stark-era bunker when approached from the Avengers Campus side.

Check out the complete video here:

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