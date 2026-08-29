Photos/Video: Toy Story, Star Wars, and Marvel Fun Arrive at Canada's Fan Expo

Check it out this weekend only!

Canada’s Fan Expo is in full force this weekend, and Disney Consumer Products was out showing off exciting products as part of the celebration.

What’s Happening:

This weekend, August 27-30, is Canada’s Fan Expo!

The massive celebration brings fans from all over to celebrate their favorite franchises.

Disney Consumer Products is also back for another year of fun, bringing in products inspired by some of Disney’s biggest franchises.

Through products and photo ops, fans could jump into some of Disney’s most exciting stories.

From apparel, toys, and collectibles, there were tons of amazing products on display, inspired by Toy Story, Marvel, and Star Wars.

Newer films like Toy Story 5, The Mandalorian and Grogu, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, were all represented.

For many Marvel fans, the excitement arrived in the form of Avengers: Doomsday displays, which included fun items fans will wanna pick up.

Check out a little taste of the Disney Consumer Products booth below.

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