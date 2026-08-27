Lucas Museum of Narrative Art and TASCHEN Team Up for New Visual Storytelling Collection

The books are set to explore tons of different stories and artwork.

Ahead of its September 22, 2026 opening, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is teaming with TASCHEN for a new collection of books celebrating visual storytelling.

What’s Happening:

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art and TASCHEN are teaming up for a new publication exploring the images and visual storytelling traditions that have shaped culture across centuries.

The collection will be published in conjunction with the Lucas Museum’s inaugural exhibition and September 22, 2026 opening.

Featuring writings by George Lucas and Guillermo del Toro, along with an introduction by Ryan Linkof, the books explore painting, illustration, photography, comics, children’s books, cinema, and more.

Featured artists include Thomas Hart Benton, Jessie Willcox Smith, Frank Frazetta, Maxfield Parrish, Norman Rockwell, and N. C. Wyeth, alongside numerous other influential image-makers.

A dedicated Star Wars section explores the saga’s visual development through original production artwork, concept paintings, costumes, and vehicles, highlighting the collaborative process behind the films.

The collection is organized thematically, connecting artists, mediums, and eras while examining how certain images become part of the collective imagination.

The publication will be led by a deluxe two-volume Classic edition, featuring TASCHEN’s premium approach to printing, paper, scale, and image reproduction.

A more compact 45 edition will also be released, while the miniature Piccolo edition will be available exclusively through Lucas Museum retail locations.

New from Star Wars:

Today, August 27th, a new tactical turn-based video game Star Wars Zero Company was released!

Inviting fans into a new corridor of the Star Wars Universe during the final chapter of the Clone Wars, Zero Company is a great way to spend the next month while you wait for the grand opening of the Lucas Museum.

Check out our full review of Star Wars Zero Company.

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