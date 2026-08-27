Lucas Museum of Narrative Art and TASCHEN Team Up for New Visual Storytelling Collection

The books are set to explore tons of different stories and artwork.
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Ahead of its September 22, 2026 opening, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is teaming with TASCHEN for a new collection of books celebrating visual storytelling.

What’s Happening:

  • The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art and TASCHEN are teaming up for a new publication exploring the images and visual storytelling traditions that have shaped culture across centuries.
  • The collection will be published in conjunction with the Lucas Museum’s inaugural exhibition and September 22, 2026 opening.
  • Featuring writings by George Lucas and Guillermo del Toro, along with an introduction by Ryan Linkof, the books explore painting, illustration, photography, comics, children’s books, cinema, and more.
  • Featured artists include Thomas Hart Benton, Jessie Willcox Smith, Frank Frazetta, Maxfield Parrish, Norman Rockwell, and N. C. Wyeth, alongside numerous other influential image-makers.
  • A dedicated Star Wars section explores the saga’s visual development through original production artwork, concept paintings, costumes, and vehicles, highlighting the collaborative process behind the films.
  • The collection is organized thematically, connecting artists, mediums, and eras while examining how certain images become part of the collective imagination.
  • The publication will be led by a deluxe two-volume Classic edition, featuring TASCHEN’s premium approach to printing, paper, scale, and image reproduction.
  • A more compact 45 edition will also be released, while the miniature Piccolo edition will be available exclusively through Lucas Museum retail locations.

New from Star Wars:

  • Today, August 27th, a new tactical turn-based video game Star Wars Zero Company was released!
  • Inviting fans into a new corridor of the Star Wars Universe during the final chapter of the Clone Wars, Zero Company is a great way to spend the next month while you wait for the grand opening of the Lucas Museum. 
  • Check out our full review of Star Wars Zero Company.

Read More Lucasfilm:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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