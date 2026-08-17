Photos: Costumes, Props and More from "The Mandalorian and Grogu" on Display at the Lucasfilm D23 Pavilion
Lucasfilm celebrated the most recent Star Wars film at their D23 pavilion.
Props, costumes and more from The Mandalorian and Grogu were on display at the Lucasfilm pavilion on the show floor of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
What's Happening:
- Over the weekend, the Lucasfilm pavilion at D23 has been showcasing the latest and greatest in the world of Star Wars.
- While much of the focus has been on costumes from the second season of Ahsoka, some attention was also given to the most recent live-action Star Wars project, The Mandalorian and Grogu.
- Props and costumes from the film were on display, including one of Din Djarin's costumes, as worn by Pedro Pascal (among others) in the film.
- Of course, you'll also find a life-size Grogu here as well.
- More cuteness abounds with the Anzellans and their equally adorable miniature ship.
- Rotta the Hutt got a huge glow up in the film, and guests could pose with a ominous life-size figure of the character, who's actually nicer than he looks.
- If cuteness is more your speed, then there was also a maquette of a baby Rotta on display.
More Star Wars News from D23:
- Fortnite and Disney Parks are coming together for a first-of-its-kind activation coming to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.
- The logo for Star Wars: Starfighter was revealed on stage at D23, alongside the name of the character that Ryan Gosling is playing.
- At long last, season 2 of Ahsoka has a release date — and a teaser trailer.
- A new interactive Carbon Freeze Capture experience gave fans the chance to experience the infamous sequence from The Empire Strikes Back.
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