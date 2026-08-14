Photos: Star Wars Fans Can Get "Frozen" in Carbonite With New Interactive Experience at D23

The new Carbon Freeze Capture lets fans step into one of Star Wars’ most iconic moments before the experience heads to Philadelphia in 2027.

Have you ever thought about what it would be like to step into one of the most iconic moments in Star Wars history yourself? D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is giving fans the chance to experience the infamous carbon-freezing sequence from The Empire Strikes Back with a new interactive Carbon Freeze Capture experience.

What’s Happening:

The activation was announced during the Star Wars: The Experience – A Journey Through the Galaxy panel at San Diego Comic-Con and is being previewed for D23 attendees this weekend.

Interactive stations allow guests to step into the carbon-freezing moment themselves, creating a personalized experience inspired by the scene from Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back.

Fans visiting D23 can get an early look at the technology and experience what it is like to become part of the galaxy far, far away.

Laughing Place was among the first to check out the Carbon Freeze Capture at D23, with our own reporter Mike Celestino stepping into the experience to try it out.

The D23 preview is only the beginning for the attraction. Following the event, Carbon Freeze Capture will become part of Star Wars: The Experience, an immersive traveling exhibition that will make its debut at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia engagement is scheduled to run from February 13 through September 6, 2027, giving fans plenty of time to explore the larger exhibition and experience the Carbon Freeze Capture feature after its D23 debut.

Tickets for the Philadelphia run are expected to go on sale in November. Following its engagement at The Franklin Institute, Star Wars: The Experience is expected to travel to additional cities across the country, bringing the interactive exhibition to even more fans.

The Carbon Freeze Capture activation also offers a little extra incentive for D23 attendees. Guests can scan a QR code at the experience for a chance to win two tickets to the opening-night VIP party at The Franklin Institute in February 2027.

For Star Wars fans, the attraction provides a particularly fun way to interact with one of the franchise's most recognizable scenes. The carbon-freezing sequence has remained one of the most memorable moments from The Empire Strikes Back, and the new experience takes that cinematic moment and turns it into something guests can physically participate in.

While Han Solo may have had a less-than-ideal experience with carbonite, D23 attendees can enjoy a much more entertaining version of the process.

The Carbon Freeze Capture preview is available this weekend at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, before becoming part of Star Wars: The Experience in Philadelphia in 2027.

More D23 News: