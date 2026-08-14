Photos: .YNSD New Imagineering-Designed Lifestyle Brand Debuts at D23

The new apparel and accessories line uses hidden details, innovative materials, and Disney-inspired storytelling to create a collection fans can discover over time.

Disney Imagineering is stepping into the world of fashion with a brand-new lifestyle collection that puts storytelling, craftsmanship and subtle Disney details at the center of the designs. Making its debut at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, .YNSD offers fans a new way to experience Disney design beyond the parks, with an apparel and accessories line created by the same creative minds responsible for some of Disney’s most immersive environments.

The name .YNSD is a playful nod to Disney itself. The brand name comes from the word “Disney” written backward with its vowels removed, while also serving as a reference to Yen Sid, the legendary sorcerer from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Fantasia segment “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.”

Rather than relying on obvious character graphics or large Disney logos, .YNSD takes a much more understated approach. The collection is built around what the brand describes as a “design first approach,” using materials, textures, silhouettes and construction details to tell its stories. That philosophy is particularly evident throughout the inaugural collections, which are designed to reward fans who take a closer look. That concept feels particularly fitting for an Imagineering-designed collection. Imagineering has long relied on environmental storytelling, using architecture, props, color, sound, and tiny visual details to communicate stories without always explaining them outright. .YNSD brings that same philosophy into apparel. Let’s take a look at the collection we saw in person at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event:

Apparel

.YNSD Logo Tee - $70

.YNSD Location Tee - $70

.YNSD BC Mickey Tee - $70

.YNSD 1952 Crew - $120

.YNSD Imagine The Rest Crew - $120

.YNSD Bomber Jacket - $170

.YNSD Haunted Mansion Parlor Spider Tee - $70

.YNSD Haunted Mansion Parlor Logo Tee - $70

.YNSD Haunted Mansion Parlor One-Eyed Cat Tee - $70

.YNSD Haunted Mansion Parlor Crop Tee - $70

.YNSD Haunted Mansion Parlor Skeleton Hoodie - $120

.YNSD Haunted Mansion Parlor Worker Jacket - $150

.YNSD Haunted Mansion Parlor Letterman Jacket - $200

.YNSD Haunted Mansion Parlor Jogger $85

Accessories

.YNSD Cap - $45

.YNSD Haunted Mansion Parlor Tapestry Brim Cap - $45

.YNSD Distressed Cap - $45

.YNSD Tote - $60

.YNSD Crossbody Bag - $80 & .YNSD Coin Purse - $40

.YNSD Haunted Mansion Parlor Convertible Backpack - $125

.YNSD Haunted Mansion Parlor Carpet Weekender Bag - $160

.YNSD Keychain - $20

.YNSD Haunted Mansion Parlor One-eyed Cat Charm - $40

.YNSD Woven Bracelet - $50 & .YNSD Chord Bracelet - $50





Pins

.YNSD Haunted Mansion Parlor 5-pin Box Set - $325 & .YNSD Logo Pins - $12

.YNSD merchandise will be available throughout D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event weekend!

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