Official Trailer Released for "LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian" Coming to Disney+ This September

Din Djarin and Grogu return for a hilarious LEGO adventure revisiting all three seasons of The Mandalorian.

A galaxy far, far away is getting another exciting LEGO makeover. The official trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian has arrived, giving fans a new look at the upcoming animated special that brings Din Djarin and Grogu back together for an adventure filled with humor, action, and plenty of LEGO-style chaos.

What’s Happening:

The galaxy’s favorite Mandalorian and his pint-sized companion are returning in a whole new form as the official trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian has made its debut today.

The preview offers fans a first look at the brick-built adventure ahead, promising a playful mix of familiar Star Wars moments, hilarious twists, high-flying action and classic LEGO humor.

Announced by Lucasfilm and The LEGO Group, LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning September 2, 2026. The special celebrates the story and characters of all three seasons of The Mandalorian, reimagining the beloved series through the signature comedic lens of LEGO.

The adventure follows the galaxy's favorite bounty hunter and his adorable Force-sensitive companion. The special promises to revisit their journey and make it unexpectedly accessible to younger viewers while giving longtime Star Wars fans plenty of familiar faces and moments to enjoy.

The new special isn't simply a retelling of one chapter of The Mandalorian. Instead, it takes audiences through the events of the show's three seasons, allowing LEGO's trademark humor to put a new spin on Din and Grogu's adventures. Fans can expect appearances from characters who have become an important part of the Mandalorian story, along with plenty of the over-the-top action and comedy that have become staples of LEGO's Star Wars projects.

The special is directed by Chris Buckley and written by Michael Price, with Michael Price, James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Jason Cosler and Keith Malone serving as executive producers. Daniel Cavey and Dan Langlois are producers.

The voice cast features a huge lineup of familiar Star Wars performers, including Gavin Hammon as the Mandalorian and David Acord as Grogu and MA-13. Amy Sedaris returns as Peli Motto, while Bill Burr voices Migs Mayfeld and Katee Sackhoff returns as Bo-Katan Kryze. Emily Swallow, Giancarlo Esposito, Ming-Na Wen, Rosario Dawson, Temuera Morrison, Timothy Olyphant, Taika Waititi and several other familiar voices are also part of the cast.

Among the returning characters are Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, the Armorer, Moff Gideon, IG-11, Cobb Vanth and Luke Skywalker, giving the animated adventure a cast that spans much of the Mandalorian universe.

The timing of the special also gives Star Wars fans another reason to return to Disney+ this fall. The original The Mandalorian helped launch Disney+ in 2019 and went on to become one of the streaming service's signature franchises. The series ultimately ran for three seasons, with the third season debuting in 2023.

Fans attending D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Experience even got an early opportunity to see the new special. Lucasfilm scheduled an exclusive screening of LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian at D23 on August 15, giving attendees an advance look before its September streaming debut.

For fans who have followed Din Djarin and Grogu from their very first meeting, LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian offers a chance to revisit their story with a lighter and decidedly more brick-built perspective.

And, of course, it wouldn't be a Mandalorian adventure without Grogu stealing the spotlight!

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian premieres exclusively on Disney+ September 2, 2026.

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