New Star Wars R&D Demonstration Featured in "Imagineering: Horizons" Pavilion at D23

It seems there's also an announcement simmering for Saturday.

A new Star Wars food truck display that's apparently part of a research and development project can be found at the Imagineering: Horizons pavilion at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

UPDATE (8/13/26 9:30 p.m. PT): Disney has informed us that the Parks Blog erroneously published word of Hugo's Sweets & Fizz coming to the Disneyland Resort and says that no such plans are currently in place. This would also suggest that the announcement teased by Neil Patrick Harris is something else entirely. Our original story is below.

Previously:

During a special preview of the Disney Experiences pavilion the night before D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, host up of the upcoming Horizons panel on Saturday, Neil Patrick Harris might have let an announcement slip too early.

On stage with Disney Experiences president Thomas Mazloum and Walt Disney Imagineering president Bruce Vaughn, NPH clarifies that there is something else Star Wars-related to showcase. Vaughn chuckles and clarifies - that might be coming on Saturday.

Neil Patrick Harris perhaps accidentally lets slip that an exciting #StarWars announcement is coming Saturday at #D23. pic.twitter.com/PvtgXevP6J — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) August 14, 2026

However, shortly after - those invited to explore the Disney Experiences pavilion spotted a unique food truck display that shows off some of the Research and Development taking place at Walt Disney Imagineering.

Inside the pavilion, guests can find the Anzellan Creature Workshop and get a look at the new Hugo's Sweets & Fizz - which according to a Disney Parks Blog preview of the pavilion - is a food truck animatronic show that will be coming to the Disneyland Resort.

Check it out in action in the pavilion below, complete with appearance by Grogu!

Could this new food truck show be one and the same, or is there more coming from a Galaxy Far, Far Away during the presentation on Saturday. We'll find out!

To see the new experience along with more of the "Imagineering: Horizons" pavilion, be sure to check out our full tour.

Taking place from August 14 through August 16, 2026, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event promises to be more expansive and immersive than ever before with three packed days of showcases filled with stars and storytellers, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments, thrilling performances, shopping, surprises, and more.

For more information ahead of the event, be sure to check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event landing, and stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com during the event for all the excitement!

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