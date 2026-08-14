Strap In: "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Sets Disney+ Debut Date
That means that the complete Mandalorian saga will soon be streaming.
Things are about to come full circle as a film based on the Disney+ series is set to arrive on the streaming service next month.
What's Happening:
- This morning, Star Wars announced that The Mandalorian and Grogu would be available to stream on Disney+ starting September 2.
- The news was revealed via a cute teaser that starts with Grogu using his Force powers on the Disney+ interface (if only, right?).
- The Mandalorian and Grogu hit theatres on May 22, grossing $177 million domestically and $345 million worldwide.
- After its initial run, the film arrived on digital platforms on July 21.
- Physical 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray releases are slated for August 25.
- For more on the movie, you can also check out Mike's recap of director Jon Favreau's audio commentary.
- And speaking of Mike, you can check out his review of the film, in which he called it "a pleasantly low-stakes escapade that zooms in on the working and father/adopted-son relationship between Din Djarin and Grogu."