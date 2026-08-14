Strap In: "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Sets Disney+ Debut Date

That means that the complete Mandalorian saga will soon be streaming.

Things are about to come full circle as a film based on the Disney+ series is set to arrive on the streaming service next month.

What's Happening:

This morning, Star Wars announced that The Mandalorian and Grogu would be available to stream on Disney+ starting September 2 .

. The news was revealed via a cute teaser that starts with Grogu using his Force powers on the Disney+ interface (if only, right?).

The Mandalorian and Grogu hit theatres on May 22, grossing $177 million domestically and $345 million worldwide.

After its initial run, the film arrived on digital platforms on July 21.

Physical 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray releases are slated for August 25.