Strap In: "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Sets Disney+ Debut Date

That means that the complete Mandalorian saga will soon be streaming.
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Things are about to come full circle as a film based on the Disney+ series is set to arrive on the streaming service next month.

What's Happening:

  • This morning, Star Wars announced that The Mandalorian and Grogu would be available to stream on Disney+ starting September 2.
  • The news was revealed via a cute teaser that starts with Grogu using his Force powers on the Disney+ interface (if only, right?).

  • The Mandalorian and Grogu hit theatres on May 22, grossing $177 million domestically and $345 million worldwide.
  • After its initial run, the film arrived on digital platforms on July 21.
  • Physical 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray releases are slated for August 25.

  • For more on the movie, you can also check out Mike's recap of director Jon Favreau's audio commentary.
  • And speaking of Mike, you can check out his review of the film, in which he called it "a pleasantly low-stakes escapade that zooms in on the working and father/adopted-son relationship between Din Djarin and Grogu."
Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
View all articles by Kyle Burbank