Fortnite Comes to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run for a Groundbreaking New Activation
Some extra magic is coming to the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction on both coasts for Fortnite players.
Fortnite and Disney Parks are coming together for a first-of-its-kind activation coming to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.
What's Happening:
- Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run | Fortnite was just announced during a panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – a first-of-its-kind activation that connects the beloved Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction on both coasts to an all-new Star Wars adventure in Fortnite, Smugglers Gambit.
- This integrated experience between Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Fortnite allows eligible guests who accept a special mission on the ride to collect crates that will earn a reward in Smugglers Gambit in Fortnite.
- Smugglers Gambit lets you become one of the Outer Rim’s most infamous smugglers as you explore Mersa Veta Station and take on quests across Ord Ryla, where you can:
- Team up in co-op missions
- Complete quests and earn The Gambit 2D Loading Screen
- Battle pirates, Imperial remnants, and dangerous wildlife
- Choose a class, level up, and unlock new gear
- The cockpit technology behind Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run was built on Unreal Engine 5 by Walt Disney Imagineering, working alongside Industrial Light & Magic, to deliver a more dynamic and immersive adventure. And because Smugglers Run is built on Unreal Engine — the same technology behind UEFN — many of the same authentic assets from the ride have been brought into the Fortnite island.
- In fact, we had the chance to learn more about this intriguing new technology during a special presentation at Disneyland.
- The full details were revealed during a panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, hosted by the voice of Ashoka Tano and Her Universe founder, Ashley Eckstein.
How To Experience Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run | Fortnite
- Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run | Fortnite launches Sunday, August 16, 2026, at Disneyland Park and Disney's Hollywood Studios. The experience is included at no additional cost with valid theme park admission.
- To take part, accept the special mission while in the attraction queue using the Disneyland app or the My Disney Experience app. Any guest who is logged into their Disneyland or My Disney Experience app may accept the mission.
- To claim post-ride rewards in Fortnite, including a Forsworn Trooper Outfit, eligible guests need to link a MyDisney account with an Epic Games account, or have previously linked their MyDisney account with an Epic Games account.
- Guests who ride but are not eligible to link their accounts will instead redeem a code in Fortnite to receive their reward.
What They're Saying:
- Sean Shoptaw, EVP of Disney Games and Digital Entertainment: "Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run | Fortnite marks the first time this attraction has reached beyond its physical walls into a connected game world — a story that starts in a queue in Orlando or Anaheim can now continue on a screen almost anywhere. Smugglers Gambit, built in-house by an incredibly talented team, is an immersive, high-quality game, and together these experiences reflect our ambition to connect stories and worlds across formats into one converged entertainment ecosystem.”
- Asa Kalama, Executive-Creative & Interactive Experiences, Walt Disney Imagineering: “We thrive on collaboration as Imagineers, and for the first time, the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction extends into a connected digital adventure in Fortnite, deepening the way guests can interact and engage with both. The experience starts at home, and guests aboard the attraction can claim a post-ride reward in Fortnite by collecting crates during their ride.”
- Adam Sussman, President, Epic Games: “Building on Epic’s technology, Disney's Imagineers are shaping the future of interactive entertainment, where an experience goes from the physical world into Fortnite. Whether you're at a Disney Park or playing Fortnite with your friends, fans have new ways to keep their Star Wars adventures going. This is only the beginning of what's possible when world-class storytellers bring their creativity into Fortnite.”
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