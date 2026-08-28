"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for August 25th

Join us as we chat about the Champion | NFL collection, "The Nightmare Before Christmas" at Bath & Body Works, Mickey Mouse x Shoe Palace, and more!

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

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Barely Necessities Episode 273 – August 25, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

The Fan Draft Disney | Champion NFL Collection Brings Football Fun to Disney Store

Earlier this year, Disney teamed up with sports brand Champion to launch a new NFL collection featuring beloved Disney characters as mascots for the professional teams. Now, following an exciting “Fan Draft,” apparel starring the new mascots is available at Disney Store.



I Present To You: Alternative Options for That NFL Mascot Merchandise Collab

With the reveal of the full lineup of NFL Disney Mascots as part of a new collaboration today with a new collection of Champion Merchandise, Tony couldn't help but wonder if there were some more obvious mascot picks. The official lineup is great and all, but feels a bit too marketing specific. It makes sense given the point is to move merchandise, but there are a lot of other characters - especially in the world of animation - that might fit better.

Photos: Previewing the Frightfully Fun New "The Nightmare Before Christmas" Collection from Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works' latest collaboration with Disney is a frightfully fun Halloween collection featuring two brand new fragrances inspired by the Pumpkin King Jack Skellington and his beloved Sally. Inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, these scents create a spooky sensory experience that brings the whimsical world of Halloween Town right to your home.

Travel the World with Mickey Mouse and New Shoe Palace Collection

First revealed during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the new Mickey & Friends Traveler collection is now available from Shoe Palace. The collection contains two dozen items showing Mickey Mouse and other characters either traveling from one place to another or enjoying their destinations.



New Disney Haunted Mansion | RSVLTS Collection Invites Happy Haunts Into Your Wardrobe

Just in time for the Halloween season, the spirits are beginning to materialize and are assembling for a haunting new collection from RSVLTS. The latest Disney’s Haunted Mansion | RSVLTS Collection brings the eerie elegance, playful ghosts and iconic imagery of the beloved Disney Parks attraction to a wide range of apparel and accessories.

This is Halloween: BoxLunch Launches New "The Nightmare Before Christmas" Collection

As we head into the spooky season and subsequent holiday season, there is no better film that captures the excitement of both more than The Nightmare Before Christmas. To help usher in the season screamings, popular fandom-focused merchandise brand BoxLunch has launched a collection of new items you won’t wanna miss.

Popcorn Gauntlets and More Novelty Fun as "Avengers: Endgame Encore" Gets Ready to Arrive in Theaters Next Month

As part of the re-release of the Marvel favorite, Avengers: Endgame, in theaters ahead of Avengers: Doomsday later this year, theatres everywhere are starting to reveal their special novelties that are coming to concession stands.

Add to Your Shopping List

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store August 23-29

Every week, Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – August 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

Disney Store's New "Nightmare Before Christmas" Collection Looks Frightfully Fun

With both Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party and the Oogie Boogie Bash, the Halloween season is officially underway. That means it's time to dig out your favorite Halloween clothes, and if you don't have any favorite Halloween clothes, Disney Store wants to set you up.

Shop Like a Royal as World Princess Week Makes Its Way to Disney Store

Disney’s World Princess Week is back to shine a spotlight on Disney Princesses and their attributes of kindness and courage. Along with sharing the stories of beloved princesses, there are several new merchandise offerings starring the classy royals.

Lightning McQueen Races Into Concession Stands as New Novelties Arrive with "Cars" Anniversary Screenings

Re-releasing for special anniversary screenings in theaters on September 5th (9/5, get it?), fans can revisit Radiator Springs with Lightning McQueen and all his friends in cinemas as part of the film's 20th anniversary celebration. As part of the fun, a number of theater chains are introducing special novelties to celebrate with unique sippers and of course - the popcorn buckets. Take a look at what we've found!

Let's Play Croquet! Sporty "Alice in Wonderland" 75th Collection Arrives at Disney Springs

Back in 1951, Walt Disney Animation Studios invited moviegoers to fall down, down, down into the rabbit hole for a psychedelic adventure in Alice in Wonderland. Now, 75 years later, fans can embrace their love for the film with an adorable cream, green, and pink collection of apparel celebrating the anniversary.



Well, Well, Well, What Have We Here? Oogie Boogie Bash Event Guide and Merchandise for 2026

Plenty of new Oogie Boogie Bash merchandise has arrived, featuring fan-favorite characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas with the spotlight, of course, on the big bad bug himself, Oogie Boogie. This spook-tacular collection of event merchandise can be found at various locations throughout Disney California Adventure.

Universal Studios Hollywood Serves Terrifyingly Tasty Treats and Frightful Merchandise for Halloween Horror Nights

Halloween Horror Nights is getting ready to return to Universal Studios Hollywood, and with it comes a new array of horror-themed cuisine and plenty of exclusive merchandise.

Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Dirk Libbey, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!

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