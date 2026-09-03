Marvel’s "X-Force" Goes on the Run With Boom-Boom Taking Command

Boom-Boom takes over as leader of a fugitive X-Force in Marvel’s upcoming five-issue Fugitive X-Force series.

X-Force is on the run, Cable is missing, and the team’s newest leader is ready to blow things up. Marvel is sending its mutant strike team into a dangerous new chapter this December with Fugitive X-Force, a five-issue limited series from writer Tim Seeley and artist Áthila Fabbio.

What’s Happening:

Following the events of Seeley’s ongoing Inglorious X-Force storyline, the new series will put the team in the crosshairs of the law while introducing a surprising new leader: longtime X-Force member Boom-Boom.

The announcement comes as Inglorious X-Force heads toward its conclusion with issues #9 and #10 arriving in October. Fugitive X-Force will continue the fallout from those events, taking the team into an even more chaotic situation as they attempt to survive while searching for their missing leader.

With Cable gone and X-Force accused of a horrific crime they didn’t commit, Boom-Boom, also known as Tabitha Smith, will step up to lead the team for the first time. Her new squad will include Archangel, Hellverine, Domino, and Ms. Marvel, with the unlikely group forced to operate from the shadows as they attempt to clear their names and uncover the truth.

The circumstances surrounding Cable’s disappearance are particularly troubling. After X-Force discovers that the time-traveling mutant soldier’s mind has been compromised, the team is left scrambling to understand what happened to him. While Domino takes on the search for Cable, the team may discover that finding their former leader could be far more dangerous than they anticipated.

And with X-Force now wanted for murder, they’ll have to contend with threats coming from virtually every direction.

For Boom-Boom, taking command represents a major change for a character who has spent years alongside some of Marvel’s most powerful mutant teams. According to Seeley, her experience working alongside Cable makes her uniquely qualified to take over—even if she brings her own explosive personality to the job.

“Fugitive X-Force is a natural extension of Inglorious,” Seeley explained, noting that the new series follows the consequences of the events of the current storyline. He described the team as being “wanted for murder” and “hanging on by a thread,” but said they have one major advantage: “Tabitha Smith—NEW LEADER!”

Seeley also pointed to Boom-Boom’s years of watching Cable in action as part of what makes her ready for the job, joking that she is his “best pupil in blowing things up” and that she looks particularly good in “very big shoulder pads.”

Joining Seeley for the series is Fabbio, who is making his Marvel series debut after recently winning the Marvel Art Atelier training program for aspiring artists. For the artist, stepping into the X-Force universe is a longtime dream.

“I grew up in the ‘90s so Wolverine and Nightcrawler were my favorite characters—until I saw Cable!” Fabbio shared. He added that he is entering the world of X-Force with the same excitement he felt growing up and is particularly enjoying drawing Boom-Boom.

The new series will give Fabbio the opportunity to put his own visual stamp on one of Marvel’s most action-heavy mutant teams, with explosions, high-stakes missions, and a group of fugitives at the center of the story.

Marvel has also revealed several covers for the upcoming series, including the main cover by Eric Canete, which will also be available as a virgin variant. Fans can also look forward to a variant cover by Gerardo Sandoval and the first of Mark Bagley’s Wanted Variant Covers.

Alongside the covers, Marvel has offered fans an early look at Fabbio’s interior artwork, giving readers a preview of the action and character work coming when the series launches later this year.

With Cable missing, Boom-Boom in command, and X-Force officially on the wrong side of the law, Fugitive X-Force looks set to push the team into some of its most explosive territory yet.

Fugitive X-Force #1 is scheduled to hit comic shops in December 2026. In the meantime, fans can catch up with Inglorious X-Force, with issues #9 and #10 arriving in October.

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