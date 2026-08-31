Indiana Jones Loots The Marvel Universe In New Variant Covers

Indiana Jones has obtained some of the most mythical objects ever to (possibly) exist, and in a new series from Marvel Comics, the adventuring archeologist will use his skills to obtain several mythical objects from the worlds of Marvel, at least on the cover.

What's Happening:

Today, Marvel Comics revealed five upcoming variant covers that will depict Indiana Jones obtaining various artifacts of the Marvel universe, including Mjolnir (is he worthy?) Dr. Doom's mask, and more.

Here's a look at all the covers:

VENOM #2 INDIANA JONES MARVEL ARTIFACT VARIANTS COVER BY IBAN COELLO

FANTASTIC FOUR #19 INDIANA JONES MARVEL ARTIFACTS VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1004 INDIANA JONES MARVEL ARTIFACTS VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELL

THOR #803 INDIANA JONES MARVEL ARTIFACT VARIANTS COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

X-MEN #41 INDIANA JONES MARVEL ARTIFACTS VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

A fantastic idea for covers, and not a bad idea for a limited crossover series either if anybody at Marvel Comics needs ideas.

Alongside the variant covers, it has been announced that hardcover editions are being released of Indiana Jones: The Further Adventures Book I and Indiana Jones: The Further Adventures Book II

Indiana Jones: The Further Adventures Book I Indiana Jones: The Further Adventures Book II The books will contain the comic book adaptations of the first three Indiana Jones films, as well as the complete run of The Further Adventures of Indiana Jones

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