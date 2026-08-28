Marvel Comics' Midnight Universe Reveals Trailer and Covers for Upcoming New Storytelling Initiative

Less than two months from now at the beginning of October, Marvel Comics will unleash its new Midnight Universe, an alternate timeline that will thrust readers in a horror-tinged storytelling initiative from the Disney-owned publishing company. Today Marvel released a trailer and lots of variant covers ahead of this fall's Midnight Universe launch. Check them out below.

What's happening:

On Wednesday, October 7 , only three total comic book issues will be released by Marvel Comics: Midnight Spider-Man #1, Midnight Fantastic Four #1, and Midnight X-Men #1.

, only three total comic book issues will be released by Marvel Comics: Midnight Spider-Man #1, Midnight Fantastic Four #1, and Midnight X-Men #1. These will represent the launch of Marvel's new Midnight Universe, an alternate timeline that is evidently much darker than the one we are familiar with in Earth-616.

Today Marvel Comics released a new trailer for its Midnight Universe, showcasing what exactly readers can expect when they pick up these issues in October.

Midnight Spider-Man #1 will be written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson (The Infernal Hulk vs. Fantastic Four) and illustrated by ScieTronic (Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe).

Marvel's official synopsis for this issue says that "Spider-Man discovers that with great power… comes something monstrous."

Below you can check out 11 different variant covers for this issue from artists such as Steve Beach, Ryan Stegman, Peach Momoko, Skan, Jeehyung Lee, Clayton Crain, Eric Canete, and Inhyuk Lee.

Midnight Fantastic Four #1 will be written by Benjamin Percy (The Punisher) with art by Kev Walker (Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral - Body Count).

Marvel's official synopsis for this issue says that "a scientist’s curiosity accidentally unleashes ancient terrors upon the world while also transforming himself and three others in strange and horrifying ways."

Below you can check out 11 different variant covers for this issue from artists such as Kev Walker, Ryan Stegman, Ben Harvey, E.M. Gist, Jeehyung Lee, Clayton Crain, Leinil Francis Yu, and Rod Reis.

Midnight X-Men #1 will be written by Jonathan Hickman (Spider-Man: Long Way Home) with art by Matteo Della Fonte (Nova: Centurion).

Marvel's official synopsis for this issue says that "the X-Men’s battle is no longer one of acceptance, but of survival…and blood."

Below you can check out 11 different variant covers for this issue from artists such as Dike Ruan, Ryan Stegman, Skan, Bjorn Barends, Jeehyung Lee, Clayton Crain, Alessandro Cappuccio, and Ito.

Marvel Comics' Midnight Universe launches on Wednesday, October 7 wherever comic books are sold.

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