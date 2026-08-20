Marvel’s "Avengers: Armageddon" Will Forever Change How the World Views Its Heroes

The five-issue event will reshape the Marvel Universe and set the stage for a new era of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Marvel’s Avengers: Armageddon is officially underway, kicking off a five-issue event series from writer Chip Zdarsky and artists Frank Alpizar and Delio Diaz.

What's Happening:

  • The event will help usher in a new era for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, leading into Avengers #1 from Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto this November.
  • But the effects of Armageddon won’t stop with the Avengers, as the event promises to dramatically reshape the Marvel Universe.
  • The fallout will be felt across several titles, including the recently announced Maximum X-Men, as well as ongoing books and upcoming limited series.
  • Marvel is teasing a distinct “pre-Armageddon” and “post-Armageddon” universe, with the Avengers’ battle against Red Hulk in Latveria forever changing how the world views its heroes.
  • Among the stories dealing with the aftermath will be a new arc of Captain America, along with upcoming issues of Amazing Spider-Man and Black Panther/Namor: Doomed.
  • In Black Panther/Namor: Doomed, Black Panther, Namor and Doctor Doom are forced into an unlikely alliance when a new threat sets its sights on something all three have in common.
  • The trio will have to put their considerable egos and competing priorities aside if they hope to defeat the mysterious Kingkiller — a conflict that could spell trouble for the monarchs of the Marvel Universe.
  • Fans can pick up the remaining issues of Avengers: Armageddon and preorder Avengers #1 at their local comic shop.
  • Marvel promises to reveal even more about the lasting impact of Armageddon in the months ahead.

CAPTAIN AMERICA #17

  • Written by Chip Zdarsky
  • Art by Ton Lima
  • On Sale November 11, 2026
  • In the aftermath of Armageddon, Captain America goes on the run with Vic, the child clone of Doctor Doom. The U.N.-backed S.H.I.E.L.D. has demanded Vic be turned over, pitting Cap against Nick Fury. Meanwhile, one of Cap’s oldest enemies returns!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1003

  • Written by Joe Kelly
  • Art by Patrick Gleason
  • On Sale November 11, 2026
  • Spider-Man races to stop a deadly assassin, while a staunch enemy turned ally of the wall-crawler returns to his old tricks! But tensions are high in the aftermath of Armageddonas Mayor Cage’s office and Spidey’s new favorite buds, Damage Control, try to keep a lid on an NYC ready to boil over.

BLACK PANTHER/NAMOR: DOOMED #3 (OF 5)

  • Written by Ethan S. Parker and Griffin Sheridan
  • Art by Stefano Nesi
  • On Sale November 18, 2026
  • Egos and masterminds collide as the enemy triumvirate of Black Panther, Namor and Doom must unite! But what happens when a greater enemy still targets all three for the one thing they share? Will they be able to set their own priorities aside and conquer the Kingkiller — or is this the beginning of the end for the monarchs of the Marvel Universe?!

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