Marvel’s "Avengers: Armageddon" Will Forever Change How the World Views Its Heroes
The five-issue event will reshape the Marvel Universe and set the stage for a new era of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.
Marvel’s Avengers: Armageddon is officially underway, kicking off a five-issue event series from writer Chip Zdarsky and artists Frank Alpizar and Delio Diaz.
What's Happening:
- The event will help usher in a new era for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, leading into Avengers #1 from Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto this November.
- But the effects of Armageddon won’t stop with the Avengers, as the event promises to dramatically reshape the Marvel Universe.
- The fallout will be felt across several titles, including the recently announced Maximum X-Men, as well as ongoing books and upcoming limited series.
- Marvel is teasing a distinct “pre-Armageddon” and “post-Armageddon” universe, with the Avengers’ battle against Red Hulk in Latveria forever changing how the world views its heroes.
- Among the stories dealing with the aftermath will be a new arc of Captain America, along with upcoming issues of Amazing Spider-Man and Black Panther/Namor: Doomed.
- In Black Panther/Namor: Doomed, Black Panther, Namor and Doctor Doom are forced into an unlikely alliance when a new threat sets its sights on something all three have in common.
- The trio will have to put their considerable egos and competing priorities aside if they hope to defeat the mysterious Kingkiller — a conflict that could spell trouble for the monarchs of the Marvel Universe.
- Fans can pick up the remaining issues of Avengers: Armageddon and preorder Avengers #1 at their local comic shop.
- Marvel promises to reveal even more about the lasting impact of Armageddon in the months ahead.
CAPTAIN AMERICA #17
- Written by Chip Zdarsky
- Art by Ton Lima
- On Sale November 11, 2026
- In the aftermath of Armageddon, Captain America goes on the run with Vic, the child clone of Doctor Doom. The U.N.-backed S.H.I.E.L.D. has demanded Vic be turned over, pitting Cap against Nick Fury. Meanwhile, one of Cap’s oldest enemies returns!
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1003
- Written by Joe Kelly
- Art by Patrick Gleason
- On Sale November 11, 2026
- Spider-Man races to stop a deadly assassin, while a staunch enemy turned ally of the wall-crawler returns to his old tricks! But tensions are high in the aftermath of Armageddonas Mayor Cage’s office and Spidey’s new favorite buds, Damage Control, try to keep a lid on an NYC ready to boil over.
BLACK PANTHER/NAMOR: DOOMED #3 (OF 5)
- Written by Ethan S. Parker and Griffin Sheridan
- Art by Stefano Nesi
- On Sale November 18, 2026
- Egos and masterminds collide as the enemy triumvirate of Black Panther, Namor and Doom must unite! But what happens when a greater enemy still targets all three for the one thing they share? Will they be able to set their own priorities aside and conquer the Kingkiller — or is this the beginning of the end for the monarchs of the Marvel Universe?!
More Marvel Comics News:
- The latest episode of Marvel Illustrated has dropped on YouTube, showing fans how to draw their friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.
- Return to Logan’s mysterious past with Wolverine: Origin III – The Dark Age, a new limited series exploring one of the darkest periods in Wolverine’s life.
- A new series of one-shot issues will put fan favorites against each other, and Marvel promises only one will be left standing.
- Marvel Comics has announced a new Jean Grey solo series, which will take place after the events of DNX.