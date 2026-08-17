Famous X-Men Mutant Phoenix Will Star in New Solo "Jean Grey" Limited Series from Marvel Comics

We didn't necessarily know it in advance (though some may have guessed it), the summer of 2026 has swiftly evolved into the summer of Jean Grey since the release of [SPOILER ALERT] Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Actress Sadie Sink's embodiment of the character has generated a lot of buzz for fans of the MCU and of the Marvel Comics mutants collectively known as the X-Men. And now Marvel has announced a new solo comic book series for the character, entitled simply Jean Grey. Read below for further details, True Believers!

What's happening:

Marvel Comics has announced a new Jean Grey solo series, which will launch on Wednesday, November 25 .

. The five-issue limited series will be written by Jed MacKay (X-Men) and illustrated by Rogê Antônio (Cyclops). The main cover will be provided by Joëlle Jones, while variant covers will be illustrated by Ito, Miguel Mercado, Nogi San, and Peach Momoko.

According to Marvel's official synopsis of Jean Grey, "The Phoenix is headed to Earth. Jean Grey is aflame within. When she touches down, will she consume all she touches… or will she maintain control of the life-giving, life-taking power coursing through her?"

What they're saying:

Jed MacKay: "More than anything, it felt like it was time—Jean coming into X-Men was largely precluded by the Phoenix series that was running when we launched, and even after that wrapped, I continued to hold off on it until the time seemed right. After all, adding the Phoenix to your team book throws off the balance in a pretty dramatic way. Now, post-DNX, we're going to see the X-Men in a position to need Jean Grey—and Jean Grey in a position to need the X-Men. Dovetailing that into this moment being one where Jean is in the public consciousness more than she has previously just worked."

"More than anything, it felt like it was time—Jean coming into X-Men was largely precluded by the Phoenix series that was running when we launched, and even after that wrapped, I continued to hold off on it until the time seemed right. After all, adding the Phoenix to your team book throws off the balance in a pretty dramatic way. Now, post-DNX, we're going to see the X-Men in a position to need Jean Grey—and Jean Grey in a position to need the X-Men. Dovetailing that into this moment being one where Jean is in the public consciousness more than she has previously just worked." X-Men Editor Tom Brevoort: "In terms of after-effects, you already know about one thing that’ll be coming straight out of [DNX]: Jean Grey. And it’ll have an impact on the launch of Maximum X-Men as well, though not to the point where you’ll have to have read one to follow the other. The effects will also ripple out to some degree across the other books. But the biggest place it will hit is in Alaska and in Jed’s slice of the pie, where it will be relatively seismic."

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