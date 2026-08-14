Marvel’s Spirit Rider Returns in "GHOST RIDER: KUSHALA #1" This November

Marvel’s Spirit Rider is blazing back into the spotlight this fall. Kushala will headline her own supersized one-shot, GHOST RIDER: KUSHALA #1, arriving in November as part of Marvel’s celebration of Native American Heritage Month.

What’s Happening:

The new issue brings together the complete story of the popular GHOST RIDER: KUSHALA Infinity Comic, allowing readers to experience Kushala’s epic journey across the Marvel Universe in one collected release.

Created by The Black Eyed Peas’ Taboo and writer B. Earl, with art from Guillermo Sanna and Vanesa R. Del Rey, the story follows Kushala as she travels across the past, present, and future of the Marvel Universe. Her extraordinary heritage becomes central to a threat that could have consequences for the entire universe, putting the Spirit Rider at the center of an adventure spanning generations.

Kushala is unlike any other Ghost Rider in Marvel history. An Apache hero from the 1800s, she possesses the title of Sorcerer Supreme while also serving as a Ghost Rider. Even more remarkably, Kushala is the only known Ghost Rider to have successfully tamed her Spirit of Vengeance.

Her connection to her ancestors becomes especially important in this new story. When Kushala’s ancestral line is targeted, the attack sets off a supernatural chain of events that forces the Spirit Rider to confront threats extending far beyond her own time.

The character's unique place within Marvel's mythology has made Kushala a standout among the company's supernatural heroes. Combining the powers and mythology of a Sorcerer Supreme with the Spirit of Vengeance gives her a distinct perspective on the Marvel Universe, while her historical setting adds another dimension to her adventures.

The November release also continues Marvel's efforts to spotlight Kushala through its Marvel’s Voices publishing initiative, which has frequently provided opportunities for stories centered on characters and communities from different backgrounds.

For this new one-shot, Kyle Charles provides the cover, giving Kushala another striking visual showcase as the Spirit Rider prepares to ride once again.

With GHOST RIDER: KUSHALA #1, Marvel is bringing the character’s Infinity Comic saga to print in an expanded format, making the complete story available to comic readers as a single issue. Fans looking to add the Spirit Rider's latest adventure to their collections can preorder the issue now at their local comic shop ahead of its November release.

GHOST RIDER: KUSHALA #1 arrives in November 2026.

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