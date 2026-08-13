Scrooge McDuck Once More Channels His Inner Ebenezer in Marvel's "Uncle Scrooge: A Christmas Carol" Special

With his name always tying him to Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, Disney's Uncle Scrooge will once more connect back to that story in the new Marvel Comics one-shot, Uncle Scrooge: A Christmas Carol.

What's Happening:

The new one-shot Uncle Scrooge: A Christmas Carol will be released this November, written by legendary Marvel writer Louise Simonson (co-creator of pivotal X-Men characters like Cable and Apocalypse) and featuring the work of a bevy of Disney artists, including Fabio Celoni, Francesco D’Ippolito, Paolo Mottura and Marco Mazzarello.

In what's being (duck) billed as a "wild twist on the classic holiday tale," Uncle Scrooge: A Christmas Carol finds the crumodgeon choosing gold over Christmas and ending up spending the holiday all alone as a result. However, "Three magical adventures force him to revisit the treasures that truly matter! Will Scrooge learn that family is worth more than all the gold in his Money Bin?"

The story also features Donald Duck, Huey, Dewey, Louie, Ludwig Von Drake, Gyro Gearloose and more.

Scrooge McDuck, AKA Uncle Scrooge, was of course named after Dickens' famous Ebenezer Scrooge character and has previously been used to more directly play Ebenezer or an Ebenezer proxy before, including in 1983's animated special Mickey's Christmas Carol.

and has previously been used to more directly play Ebenezer or an Ebenezer proxy before, including in 1983's animated special Mickey's Christmas Carol. The main cover for Uncle Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is by Louise Simonson's husband, another comics legend, Walter Simonson, known for his years guiding Thor, among many other comics.

Uncle Scrooge: A Christmas Carol #1 will be released on November 18.

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