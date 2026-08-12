New Lettered Interior Pages and Two More Variant Covers Revealed for Marvel Comics' "Avengers" #1

Spidey and Luke Cage meet up, even as some of their dialogue is redacted to protect big spoilers.

A new team of Avengers will be assembling soon and Marvel has a new preview of what to expect from the upcoming comic, along with the reveal of more variant covers.

What's Happening:

Marvel has revealed a first look at three lettered pages from the first issue of November's Avengers #1, along with two additional variant covers.

The new Avengers series, by former Daredevil collaborators Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto, will spin out of the events of the five-issue limited series Avengers: Armageddon.

In the new Avengers series, the team has been disbanded again, only for a new lineup of heroes -- Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Daredevil, Wolverine, and Luke Cage, plus a mystery character referred to as a "powerhouse new hero" -- assembling.

The preview pages pointedly black out a few words and phrases, to protect impending spoilers (presumably from Avengers: Armageddon) as Spider-Man mentions someone recently dying and Tony Stark doing... something.

Avengers #1 will be the latest Marvel launch to come in sealed True Believers Blind Bags, with one of several exclusive variant covers inside.

The two new covers revealed include one by Adi Granov featuring Spider-Man, Daredevil, and Wolverine, and one with the teaser poster art for Avengers: Doomsday.

Avengers #1 will be available on November 4.