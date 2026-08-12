New Lettered Interior Pages and Two More Variant Covers Revealed for Marvel Comics' "Avengers" #1
Spidey and Luke Cage meet up, even as some of their dialogue is redacted to protect big spoilers.
A new team of Avengers will be assembling soon and Marvel has a new preview of what to expect from the upcoming comic, along with the reveal of more variant covers.
What's Happening:
- Marvel has revealed a first look at three lettered pages from the first issue of November's Avengers #1, along with two additional variant covers.
- The new Avengers series, by former Daredevil collaborators Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto, will spin out of the events of the five-issue limited series Avengers: Armageddon.
- In the new Avengers series, the team has been disbanded again, only for a new lineup of heroes -- Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Daredevil, Wolverine, and Luke Cage, plus a mystery character referred to as a "powerhouse new hero" -- assembling.
- The preview pages pointedly black out a few words and phrases, to protect impending spoilers (presumably from Avengers: Armageddon) as Spider-Man mentions someone recently dying and Tony Stark doing... something.
- Avengers #1 will be the latest Marvel launch to come in sealed True Believers Blind Bags, with one of several exclusive variant covers inside.
- The two new covers revealed include one by Adi Granov featuring Spider-Man, Daredevil, and Wolverine, and one with the teaser poster art for Avengers: Doomsday.
- Avengers #1 will be available on November 4.
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