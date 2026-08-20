Marvel Comics Reveals Wolverine’s Darkest Chapter in “Wolverine: Origin III – The Dark Age”

The new series is set to launch this December.

Marvel Comics is returning to Logan’s mysterious past with Wolverine: Origin III – The Dark Age, a new limited series exploring one of the darkest periods in Wolverine’s life.

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Marvel Comics will explore a dark, previously untold chapter of Logan’s history in Wolverine: Origin III – The Dark Age, launching this December.

Set after Logan’s traumatic experiences fighting in the first two World Wars, the story finds him unexpectedly free of his berserker rage and pursuing a peaceful life of service.

With the help of new friends and an impassioned young doctor, Logan begins to discover what makes him tick and uncover the mysterious reason behind his newfound tranquility.

The peace won’t last, with Logan eventually heading down a path filled with tragedy, terror, and heartbreak.

Writer Paul Jenkins returns to Wolverine after his work on 2001’s Wolverine: Origin, which first revealed the mysterious beginnings of Logan’s life.

Jenkins teams with artist CAFU for the new five-issue limited series, arriving as Marvel celebrates the 25th anniversary of the original Wolverine: Origin.

The psychologically driven story will explore Logan’s mind and memories, revealing how a twisted experience in the 1950s helped create the Wolverine fans know today.

Wes Burt provides the main cover for the first issue, with Josemaria Casanovas creating a variant cover.

Wolverine: Origin III – The Dark Age is set to release on December 16th, with preorders available now at your local comic shops.

What They’re Saying:

Paul Jenkins, Writer: “Wolverine: Origin was foundational. It did not simply tell us how, why, and where a young, frail Canadian named James Howlett became the super hero we know as Wolverine, it also showed his loss of innocence and his understanding of a cruel and difficult world. Now, after 25 years, I’m privileged to present this story I have waited over a quarter of a century to tell. Where did Logan go? Which parts of his story were lost to history? What led to the events of Weapon X? The answers are not going to be what you expect.”

“Wolverine: Origin was foundational. It did not simply tell us how, why, and where a young, frail Canadian named James Howlett became the super hero we know as Wolverine, it also showed his loss of innocence and his understanding of a cruel and difficult world. Now, after 25 years, I’m privileged to present this story I have waited over a quarter of a century to tell. Where did Logan go? Which parts of his story were lost to history? What led to the events of Weapon X? The answers are not going to be what you expect.” CAFU, Artist: "I don't think I'm exaggerating when I say this is the most important project I've worked on in my entire career. Origin is one of my all-time favorite Wolverine stories, and I've loved Paul Jenkins' work since I was a teenager, so becoming a part of the continuation of that story and being able to tell a little more about Logan's past is a dream come true."

More Wolverine Incoming:

This September, Insomniac Games’ highly anticipated Marvel’s Wolverine will finally be unleashed on PlayStation 5.

At last weekend’s D23, new footage was shared during the Disney Entertainment Showcase, so make sure you check it out before the game releases on September 15th.

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