Marvel Rivals August 20 Update Adds New Bundles and Hero Fixes

The updates are set to launch tomorrow!

A new Marvel Rivals patch is on the way, bringing fresh cosmetic bundles to the in-game store alongside fixes for Loki and Hela.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Rivals has announced on YouTube that they will release a new patch on August 20, 2026 at 5 AM ET, with no server downtime required.

The update adds several new bundles to the in-game store beginning August 21.

The Cyclops – Elegant Eye Bundle will be available for a limited time from August 21 at 02:00 UTC through September 17 at 10 PM ET.

The Phoenix – Viridian Vogue Bundle will also be available from August 20 at 10 PM ET through September 17 at 10 PM.

The Daredevil – Attorney at Law Bundle will become available beginning August 21 at 4 PM ET.

Loki is receiving a fix for his Twisted Team-Up ability, correcting a bug that could cause Lady Loki’s lower-body animations to contort when using the Hela Team-Up Ability Villain’s Illusion.

Hela is receiving a Zero-G Stall fix addressing an issue that could leave her paralyzed in place when casting Astral Flock after rising in Thoth’s Wrath zones on Wakanda maps.

Marvel Rivals teased that additional surprises and changes are still to come, with more details planned through future official announcements.

Last week, Marvel Rivals launched a midseason update, including a brand new Vanguard The Hood.

Plus, new storyline details are not happening, so check out the Season 9.5 update.

Marvel Rivals is free to play and available now on PC and major gaming consoles.

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