Marvel Rivals August 20 Update Adds New Bundles and Hero Fixes

The updates are set to launch tomorrow!
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A new Marvel Rivals patch is on the way, bringing fresh cosmetic bundles to the in-game store alongside fixes for Loki and Hela.

What’s Happening:

  • Marvel Rivals has announced on YouTube that they will release a new patch on August 20, 2026 at 5 AM ET, with no server downtime required.
  • The update adds several new bundles to the in-game store beginning August 21.
  • The Cyclops – Elegant Eye Bundle will be available for a limited time from August 21 at 02:00 UTC through September 17 at 10 PM ET.

  • The Phoenix – Viridian Vogue Bundle will also be available from August 20 at 10 PM ET through September 17 at 10 PM.

  • The Daredevil – Attorney at Law Bundle will become available beginning August 21 at 4 PM ET.

  • Loki is receiving a fix for his Twisted Team-Up ability, correcting a bug that could cause Lady Loki’s lower-body animations to contort when using the Hela Team-Up Ability Villain’s Illusion.
  • Hela is receiving a Zero-G Stall fix addressing an issue that could leave her paralyzed in place when casting Astral Flock after rising in Thoth’s Wrath zones on Wakanda maps.
  • Marvel Rivals teased that additional surprises and changes are still to come, with more details planned through future official announcements.
  • Last week, Marvel Rivals launched a midseason update, including a brand new Vanguard The Hood. 
  • Plus, new storyline details are not happening, so check out the Season 9.5 update.
  • Marvel Rivals is free to play and available now on PC and major gaming consoles.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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