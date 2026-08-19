Marvel Rivals August 20 Update Adds New Bundles and Hero Fixes
The updates are set to launch tomorrow!
A new Marvel Rivals patch is on the way, bringing fresh cosmetic bundles to the in-game store alongside fixes for Loki and Hela.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Rivals has announced on YouTube that they will release a new patch on August 20, 2026 at 5 AM ET, with no server downtime required.
- The update adds several new bundles to the in-game store beginning August 21.
- The Cyclops – Elegant Eye Bundle will be available for a limited time from August 21 at 02:00 UTC through September 17 at 10 PM ET.
- The Phoenix – Viridian Vogue Bundle will also be available from August 20 at 10 PM ET through September 17 at 10 PM.
- The Daredevil – Attorney at Law Bundle will become available beginning August 21 at 4 PM ET.
- Loki is receiving a fix for his Twisted Team-Up ability, correcting a bug that could cause Lady Loki’s lower-body animations to contort when using the Hela Team-Up Ability Villain’s Illusion.
- Hela is receiving a Zero-G Stall fix addressing an issue that could leave her paralyzed in place when casting Astral Flock after rising in Thoth’s Wrath zones on Wakanda maps.
- Marvel Rivals teased that additional surprises and changes are still to come, with more details planned through future official announcements.
- Last week, Marvel Rivals launched a midseason update, including a brand new Vanguard The Hood.
- Plus, new storyline details are not happening, so check out the Season 9.5 update.
- Marvel Rivals is free to play and available now on PC and major gaming consoles.
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