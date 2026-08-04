Marvel Rivals Unveils The Hood, New Story Content and Major Storage Improvements

All these updates are part of Season 9.5, releasing next week!

Marvel Rivals has revealed the first details for its upcoming Season 9.5 update, introducing a new playable hero, story developments, cosmetic additions, and major technical improvements.

What’s Happening:

In a new YouTube video, Marvel Rivals has announced that The Hood will join the game as a new Vanguard hero when the Season 9.5 update launches on August 13.

The Hood's abilities allow him to switch between human and demon forms, using pistols, dark magic, protective barriers, and demonic weaponry to support teammates and overwhelm opponents.

His ultimate ability transforms him into a fully realized demon, firing piercing projectiles that ignore shields while granting nearby allies bonus health.

The Season 9.5 update continues the game's ongoing narrative, revealing that The Hood has been imprisoned after murdering Gambit and volunteering to help unlock the secrets of the Tablet of Death and Entropy.

The story also reveals that Apocalypse was killed by the current wielder of All-Black, the Necrosword, while Moon Knight uncovers evidence pointing to a greater mastermind manipulating recent events.

New Season 9.5 costumes and cosmetics will be added to the in-game store beginning August 13.

Lady Loki's "Guardian of Mischief" costume will receive new toggleable movement and ability animations that players can customize through the costume menu.

The limited-time Krakoa and Arakko event will return for its second installment with new rewards.

Season 9.5 includes a major texture compression overhaul, reducing the game's install size by approximately 40 GB on PC and 15 GB on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S without sacrificing visual quality.

Because of the file optimization process, the initial Season 9.5 download will be larger than normal, but players will benefit from a significantly smaller overall game installation after the update.

Additional hero balance adjustments are also planned and will be detailed closer to the release of Season 9.5.

Check out the full Dev Vision Vol. 20 below and learn all about Season 9.5 coming to Marvel Rivals.

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