A Marvel Popcorn Bucket And Drink Cups Were Just Recalled

Popcorn buckets and drink cups have become big business at movie theaters with every major movie release now getting their own associated products. However, A few recent Marvel items sold in movie theaters were just recalled by the manufacturer.

What's Happening:

The Consumer Products Safety Commission has posted a recall notice for a Captain America popcorn bucket and a pair of Fantastic Four drink cups that were sold in movie theaters and online. The items were manufactured by Golden Link.

The popcorn bucked was released in early 2025 alongside Captain America: Brave New World's theatrical run.

Two drink cups, themed to the Invisible Woman and the Human Torch were sold in conjunction with The Fantastic Four: First Steps in July 2025.

The issue in both cases are that all the affected items contain LED lights and the batteries that power the lights have been deemed too easily accessible by small children. Because the batteries are small, there's a risk they could be swallowed.

Consumers have been asked to stop using the product and can contact the manufacturer to receive a refund. Photographic proof of product disposal will be required to receive the refund.

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