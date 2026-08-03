Spider-Man: Brand New Day Has A Record Breaking Opening Weekend

Spider-Man: Brand New Day didn't have the biggest opening weekend ever but it almost did.

It's safe to say people were expecting Spider-Man Brand New Day to have a good, even a great opening weekend at the box office, but it very nearly had the greatest opening weekend ever.

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The Hollywood Reporter says Spider-Man: Brand New Day has brought in a remarkable $355 million at the domestic box office.

That number would put it at number two all-time for domestic opening weekends, behind only Avengers: Endgame at $357 million.

The movie also brought in an estimated $572 million around the world for a global total of $927 million, which is also second only to Endgame which opened to $1.2 billion worldwide.

The final domestic numbers are so close that when final tallies are done, Brand New Day might still come out on top. Either way, it's a remarkable achievement.

Brand New Day did score its share of records, including marking the biggest opening ever for Sony Pictures, and the biggest Friday opening domestic take at $168 million, besting Endgame's $156 million.

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