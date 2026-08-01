Joffrey's Debuts New Spider-Man Themed Flavor As New Movie Hits Theaters
No, it doesn't taste like real Spider-Man.
Just in time for a blockbuster weekend, Joffrey's has launched a new flavor based on your favorite neighborhood hero.
What's Happening:
- Joffrey's Coffee and Tea, the fan-favorite brand and official specialty coffee brand of the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, is showcasing a new flavor that is perfectly timed for the arrival of a certain web-headed hero this weekend.
- Joffrey's has debuted their Marvel Spider-Man Neighborhood Hero Brew, which is inspired by your friendly neighborhood hero.
- This flavored coffee brings together buttery crumb cake and warm cinnamon streusel flavors for an extraordinary start to your day - at home - as this special blend can now be ordered at the official Joffrey's website.
- This officially licensed flavor blend can be ordered at the website, as revealed on their Instagram account, but does not specify if this flavor can be found at any of the Disney Parks locations where other Joffrey's coffees are offered.
- The bags of the new specialty flavor are available for purchase on the official site (as of press time) for $16.99.
- Interestingly, previous movies as recent as Toy Story 5 have featured full makeovers of a Joffrey's truck that has arrived at Disney Springs with its own specialty flavors. Fans - at first glance - might think this was something similar, but as of press time - it appears the flavors are only available for ordering online.
Joffrey's and Disney:
- Joffrey's is the official specialty coffee of Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disney Vacation Club, with numerous Joffrey's locations throughout the park, resorts, and even served in various restaurants.
- The relationship dates back to 1995, when Joffrey's opened a single stand at Typhoon Lagoon as a bit of a trial run. Over time, the partnership grew and in 2013, the brand became Disney's official specialty coffee partner.
- One of the most unique aspects of their relationship is the Disney Specialty Coffee Collection of flavors, with the independent brand (based out of Tampa, Florida) teaming up with Disney chefs to develop flavors inspired by Disney restaurants, resorts, and attractions.
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