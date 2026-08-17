Doctor Doom DLC is Heading to MARVEL Cosmic Invasion this Fall

Are you ready for a brand new game mode and characters!
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This fall, step into a new chapter of MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, as a new DLC The Siege of Castle Doom is announced. 

What’s Happening:

  • As we head towards Avengers: Doomsday, the superhero action found in the hit video game MARVEL Cosmic Invasion is amping up. 
  • Announced today on X, MARVEL Cosmic Invasion a new DLC pack The Siege of Castle Doom is set to launch this fall on console and PC. 
  • While current information regarding the DLC is scarce, we know that the DLC arrives with a brand-new game mode and two additional playable characters. 

  • Pricing on the DLC has not been shared, nor has an official release date. 
  • MARVEL Cosmic Invasion did announce more info would be coming soon!
  • For those wondering if the classic video game-style action is worth jumping into, check out my review of MARVEL Cosmic Invasion to learn more about the game. 

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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