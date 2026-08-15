Lizzie McGuire and Hannah Montana Join "Disney Dreamlight Valley," Plus More New Reveals from D23
Two popular Disney Channel stars are heading to the popular video game.
Some new fun is coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley, including the addition of Disney Channel favorites Lizzie McGuire and Hannah Montana.
What's Happening:
- The creative minds behind Disney Dreamlight Valley, the widely popular life-sim adventure game, brought the game to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event for the first time to reveal what's coming to the popular game.
- For those unaware, Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life-sim adventure game that lets you build and explore a world filled with Disney magic, rich stories, and beloved Disney and Pixar characters.
- After the creatives shared some behind-the-scenes details and creative approach, new additions to the game for the rest of the year were revealed.
- A brand-new Premium Shop collection inspired by Hannah Montana and Lizzie McGuire will make its way to the game on August 19—giving players the chance to style their avatars in a few superstar outfits.
- Then, for Halloween, Oogie Boogie will finally make his way to Disney Dreamlight Valley as a new villager after players partake in a brand-new Halloween event.
- The final free update of the year will allow players to finally experience Lilo’s long-awaited reunion with Stitch during the holidays.
- The panel closed with a look ahead to Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Keepsake Sea, the game’s fourth expansion pack – with character teases galore.
- If you couldn't make it to D23, the full "Your Dream, Your Valley: Disney Dreamlight Valley" is available to replay on the game's YouTube channel.
More from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- D23 takes a closer look at the artistic vision and design of the new Tropical Americas coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom with Disney Legend Joe Rohde.
- Get a sneak peek of the story (and some of the innovative tech) behind Pixar's upcoming theatrical short film, Loving Dory.
- The Lucasfilm pavilion is offering Star Wars fans a look ahead towards the long awaited second season of Ahsoka.
- If there's one thing Disney fans love, it's the Society of Explorers and Adventurers – and it could be coming to a classic Disneyland attraction.
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