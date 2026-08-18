Final "Star Wars Zero Company" Trailer Introduces the Infinite Coil and Showcases Squad Customization
The new trailer offers a closer look at Zero Company’s allies, enemies, customization options, and tactical gameplay.
The final trailer for the upcoming Star Wars video game, Star Wars Zero Company, has been released.
What's Happening:
- The final trailer for Star Wars Zero Company takes us into the shadows of the Clone Wars, introducing Kundri Fathom, the menacing leader of the Infinite Coil. Zero Company will stop at nothing to prevent her from spreading a deadly plague across the galaxy — even flying their ship straight into a volcano. We also get a look at the squad in action, with players controlling everything from team members to weapons and abilities.
- In Star Wars Zero Company, players take on the role of former Republic officer Hawks, assembling an unconventional squad that includes a clone trooper voiced by Dee Bradley Baker, a Mandalorian of Clan Verminoth, a Tognath Jedi Padawan, and recruitable Operators.
- Hawks and their Operators can be created from eight Star Wars species — Devaronian, Human, Neimoidian, Ovissian, Togruta, Twi’lek, Weequay, and Zabrak — with customizable voices, attire, specializations, and talents.
- Back at The Den, players can recruit and upgrade Operators, improve facilities, purchase equipment, and manage missions across an evolving galaxy map. Building bonds between squad members also unlocks new support abilities and cross-training benefits.
- Star Wars Zero Company is an upcoming turn-based strategy and tactics video game from developers Respawn Entertainment and Bit Reactor, published by Electronic Arts.
- The voice cast for the game was revealed during San Diego Comic-Con, which includes a number of names known to longtime Star Wars fans.
- We also got the release of the first single from the game during SDCC.
- Star Wars: Zero Company is set for release on PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5 on August 27 – including a special collector's edition which you can see below.
More Star Wars News:
- Fortnite and Disney Parks are coming together for a first-of-its-kind activation coming to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.
- The logo for Star Wars: Starfighter was revealed on stage at D23, alongside the name of the character that Ryan Gosling is playing.
- At long last, season 2 of Ahsoka has a release date — and a teaser trailer.
- A new interactive Carbon Freeze Capture experience gave fans the chance to experience the infamous sequence from The Empire Strikes Back.