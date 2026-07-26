First Single Off the "Star Wars Zero Company" Soundtrack Drops on Streaming Platforms
Before that, fans got to hear it for the first time during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con.
The first single from the upcoming Star Wars video game, Star Wars Zero Company, has been released.
What's Happening:
- Making its debut in front of an enthusiastic crowd of Star Wars fans at San Diego Comic-Con was the first single from the Star Wars Zero Company Original Video Game Soundtrack.
- Composed by Gordy Haab (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle), the single, simply titled "Zero Company," is now streaming on Spotify and Amazon Music.
- That will be followed by the full soundtrack release on August 27, which is available now for pre-save and pre-add on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music.
- Star Wars Zero Company is an upcoming turn-based strategy and tactics video game from developers Respawn Entertainment and Bit Reactor, published by Electronic Arts.
- In the game, a former Republic officer named Hawks, who can be either male or female based on player choice, brings together a team that operates in the shadows during The Clone Wars.
- The voice cast for the game was revealed during SDCC, which includes a number of names known to longtime Star Wars fans.
- Star Wars: Zero Company is set for release on PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5 on August 27 – including a special collector's edition which you can see below.
More Star Wars at SDCC 2026:
- A new Carbon Freeze Capture experience will be previewed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- From X-Wing Academy to a Phineas and Ferb crossover, here's everything Star Wars announced during Mad Cave Studios and Lucasfilm Publishing's panel at SDCC 2026.
- The original Star Wars trilogy novelizations are getting their first-ever unabridged audiobook release, set for release early next year.
- A piece of lost Star Wars media is going to have a presence at the Lucas Museum, as voice actor Seth Green announces a Star Wars Detours exhibit at SDCC 2026.