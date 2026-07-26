First Single Off the "Star Wars Zero Company" Soundtrack Drops on Streaming Platforms

Before that, fans got to hear it for the first time during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

The first single from the upcoming Star Wars video game, Star Wars Zero Company, has been released.

What's Happening:

  • Making its debut in front of an enthusiastic crowd of Star Wars fans at San Diego Comic-Con was the first single from the Star Wars Zero Company Original Video Game Soundtrack.
  • Composed by Gordy Haab (Star Wars Jedi: SurvivorIndiana Jones and the Great Circle), the single, simply titled "Zero Company," is now streaming on Spotify and Amazon Music.
  • That will be followed by the full soundtrack release on August 27, which is available now for pre-save and pre-add on SpotifyApple MusicAmazon Music.
  • Star Wars Zero Company is an upcoming turn-based strategy and tactics video game from developers Respawn Entertainment and Bit Reactor, published by Electronic Arts.
  • In the game, a former Republic officer named Hawks, who can be either male or female based on player choice, brings together a team that operates in the shadows during The Clone Wars.
  • The voice cast for the game was revealed during SDCC, which includes a number of names known to longtime Star Wars fans.
  • Star Wars: Zero Company is set for release on PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5 on August 27 – including a special collector's edition which you can see below.

More Star Wars at SDCC 2026: