New York Comic Con Reveals its 2026 Schedule: Here's Where You'll Find Your Disney Favs

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event just came to an end, but now it's time to roll into the next big event. New York Comic Con is coming and the various corners of Disney will be representing in a big way.

What's Happening:

New York Comic Con is set to take place from the Javitz Center October 8-11, 2026.

The full programming schedule has now been released for the event and from Marvel Comics to ABC television and more, Disney is well represented. Highlights include: ABC The Rookie - Thursday, October 8th, 2:15 PM, Main Stage Up Next From Marvel Television and Marvel Animation - Thursday, October 8th, 4:15 PM, Empire Stage The Art of Imagining: A conversation with Disney Legend, Imagineer Joe Rohde - Thursday October 8, 5:30PM Room 1B02 20th Century Studios and Imagine Entertainment present Whalefall - Friday, October 9th, 3:30 PM, Empire Stage Marvel Comics: Bullpen Bulletins! with Stephen Wacker - Friday, October 9th, 3:30 PM, Room 405 Marvel Comics: The Midnight Hour - Friday, October 9th, 5:00 PM, Room 405 Bob’s Burgers and Futurama Animation Panel - Saturday, October 10th, 11:00 AM, Main Stage Marvel Comics: The Spider-Web - Saturday, October 10th, 3:30 PM, Room 405 Marvel Comics: House of Ideas - Saturday, October 10th, 5:00 PM, Room 405 Inside Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3: A Conversation with Walker Scobell - Saturday, October 10th, 6:00 PM, Main Stage

Special guests this year include Hayden Christensen, Paul Bettany, Dave Goeltz, Matt Vogel, Ian McDiarmid, and more

A few of these panels are similar to events that took place at D23, so if you didn't have a chance to attend those, you have another chance.

NYCC Highlights From Last Year: