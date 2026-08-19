New Marvel One-Shots Will Pit Your Favorite Heroes Against Each Other

If there's one thing comic book fans love more than when superheroes team up, it's when superheroes fight each other. Marvel is giving fans what they want with a series of one-shot issues that will put fan favorites against each other, and promises only one will be left standing.

What's Happened:

Marvel Comics has announced a series of one-shot comics that will pit popular heroes against each other by breaking down the walls of the universe. X-Men: Incursions #1 will be released November 18 and will see two X-Men realities, Days of Future Past and House of M battle against each other.

December will see the release of Spider-Man: Incursions #1 and Fantastic Four: Incursions #1.

The final two books will release in January 2027, with X-Men '92: Incursions #1 and Avengers: Incursions #1.

The premise behind the one shots, is that the events that led to Secret Wars did not show every altercation that resulted from universes being forced together, each of these books is an untold story.

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