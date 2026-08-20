Marvel Illustrated Teaches You How to Draw Spider-Man And the Spider-Verse

The closest most of us will get to working for Marvel Comics.

Lots of people have probably dreamed of drawing comic books for Marvel, but few of those jobs are ever available. Making a living drawing comics may be hard to do, but drawing like a Marvel artist isn't.

What's Happening:

The latest episode of Marvel Illustrated has dropped on YouTube, showing fans how to draw their friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and more.

Marvel Artist Will Sliney hosts the show which has previously taught fans how to draw the X-Men.

It's a solid tutorial that dives into the specifics of how to properly draw the web design on the Spidey costume, which as any kid has learned, isn't as easy a it looks.

Alongside the drawing, the show takes you through the history of the character in the comics.

It also talks about how the art of Spider-Man has changed over the decades, with the different ways that different artists have approached the character, making subtle changes to the look.

Sliney also takes fans through drawing other members of the Spider-Verse, including Ben Reilley, Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, Venom, and others.

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