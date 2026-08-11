"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Almost Featured Another MCU Cameo

An MCU character you may have forgotten nearly appeared in the new Spider-Man movie.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day had a significant share of Marvel Cinematic Universe alumni who appeared alongside the wall crawler for the first time. We got to see Spidey with the Punisher and Florence Pugh's new Black Widow. However, it turns out there was originally going to be another MCU cameo that was left on the cutting room floor.

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Rosario Dawson recently did a Q&A at GalaxyCon Raleigh 2026 alongside Vincent D'Onofrio where she revealed that she filmed a scene as Claire Temple in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but that the scene was ultimately cut.

Dawson debuted the character of Temple, a nurse who comes to the aid of street level superheroes, in the first season of Netflix's Daredevil and she appeared frequently throughout the various Marvel/Netflix shows including Iron Fist and Luke Cage.

Dawson's last appearance as Temple was in the Season 2 finale of Luke Cage which ran in 2018.

Dawson joked: "I told my mom, and she was like, ‘That sucks. Now I can’t post the pictures.’ And I was like, ‘Right mom, me being cut out of the movie that has the largest viewership of a trailer ever, the issue is you can’t post the BTS photos.'”

"I told my mom, and she was like, ‘That sucks. Now I can’t post the pictures.’ And I was like, ‘Right mom, me being cut out of the movie that has the largest viewership of a trailer ever, the issue is you can’t post the BTS photos.'” While the Marvel series created for Netflix were of questionable continuity for a while, over the last few years we've seen the reintroduction of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and others, but Claire Temple has yet to be officially reintroduced.

Seeing Claire Temple return would have been fantastic. With Spider-Man being more of a "street-level" hero in Brand New Day, and working alongside the Punisher, it absolutely would have made sense to see her again.

Dawson does hope she has a chance to still reprise her role again, saying: "Because everybody’s in it, it still means that my character is somewhere in that same universe, and I really love that. So, I hope I get to be Claire again.”

Hopefully, the cut scene will be included in the upcoming Blu-ray release.

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