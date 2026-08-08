New X-Men Movie Casting Rumors Hint At Cyclops, Professor X, And Where Adam Driver Might Fit In

After Marvel's big Hall H panel at SDCC we have a much clearer understanding of where the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going after Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. However, one big upcoming movie that was not discussed is the MCU's X-Men. We know it's happening, but that's about it. Although, some new rumors hint at where casting is going, as well as exactly when we might know for sure. (Minor spoilers for Spider-Man: Brand New Day are below)

What's Happening:

At the end of July it was reported that Ready or Not star Samara Weaving had landed the role of Emma Frost in Marvel's X-Men film, though that has not been confirmed by Marvel Studios as of yet.

This was followed by a rumor that the film had also found its Cyclops/Scott Summers in Heartstoppers' Kit Connor.

Now THR is reporting more rumors from behind the scenes of X-Men.

According to them, another actor who was considered for Cyclops was Asa Germann, and while he didn't get the role, assuming the Kit Connor rumor is true, it's hinted that he might have been cast in another role in the film.

It's also mentioned that Marvel had some interest in Cooper Hoffman as Cyclops, and while it sounds like scheduling made it clear that wasn't going to happen early, if true, it's likely Hoffman will be considered for future roles as well.

Another key role discussed is that of Professor X. The report claims that both Christopher Abbott and Tom Pelphrey, who previously appeared in the MCU as Ward Meachum in Iron Fist, tested for the leader of the X-Men. The rumor states that Pelphrey was not chosen, but it's possible Abbott was.

Finally the report touches on a previous rumor, that Adam Driver had been approached to play Magneto. According to this rumor, Driver wasn't in the running to play Magneto, but rather a different X-Men antagonist, Sebastian Shaw, previously played by Kevin Bacon in X-Men: First Class. It's not addressed whether or not Driver actually took the role (assuming it was offered).

Why We Should Expect X-Men News at D23: